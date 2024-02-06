Jerry L. Reynolds, who served as Cape Girardeau County assessor from 1977 to 2013, died Friday, April 19. He was 86.

“Jerry was a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with,” Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Lil, and his family.”

A lifelong resident of Southeast Missouri, Reynolds was a member of Cape Girardeau Elks for more than 50 years and a former president of Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau.

Jerry Reynolds

Walter Ford, past president of Ford and Sons Funeral Home, had lunch with Reynolds at Rotary Club meetings for several years.

“He did a very good job and people respected him. … If you knew Jerry, you liked him,” Ford said.

Bob Adams, who succeeded Reynolds as county assessor, said Reynolds made his transition into the role comfortable. Reynolds was open with him, allowed him to take training courses before taking office, and had a good staff to support Adams.