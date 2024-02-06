Jerry L. Reynolds, who served as Cape Girardeau County assessor from 1977 to 2013, died Friday, April 19. He was 86.
“Jerry was a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with,” Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Lil, and his family.”
A lifelong resident of Southeast Missouri, Reynolds was a member of Cape Girardeau Elks for more than 50 years and a former president of Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau.
Walter Ford, past president of Ford and Sons Funeral Home, had lunch with Reynolds at Rotary Club meetings for several years.
“He did a very good job and people respected him. … If you knew Jerry, you liked him,” Ford said.
Bob Adams, who succeeded Reynolds as county assessor, said Reynolds made his transition into the role comfortable. Reynolds was open with him, allowed him to take training courses before taking office, and had a good staff to support Adams.
“I do know that Jerry was admired by other assessors all over the state. I noticed it when I took office,” Adams said. “Assessors from practically every corner of the state knew who he was and appreciated him.”
In addition to his assessor work, Reynolds served on the Cape Girardeau City Council and worked in the lumber and construction industries. Linda Sanders, who worked with him at the Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee, knew him from the time he worked at Unnerstall’s Drug Store in his younger days.
“He was dedicated to anything he’d done and he wanted to do it right,” Sanders said. “… He was a sincere person and he respected others. Whatever your opinion was, was OK with him.”
Above all, Adams said Reynolds was always helpful to others.
“I think that’s his biggest legacy,” he said.
Reynolds is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lillie “Lil” Reynolds, his son, Mark Reynolds, and his brother, J.D. Reynolds.
Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.