Jehovah's Witnesses program coming to Cape

The Jackson and Cape Girardeau Jehovah's Witnesses congregations will present a program featuring the theme "You Can Face the Future With Confidence" on Sunday, April 2.
The free 30-minute presentation will be hosted at 10 a.m. at the Jackson and Cape Girardeau South Kingdom Halls and at 1 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau North Kingdom Hall.
According to a release regarding the program, confidence in the future is at an all-time low in the face of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest.
"The challenges we face may seem overwhelming," said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses. "This global program is designed to give all those who attend tangible reasons to face the future with confidence,"
The presentation is the first of two free programs that will be held during the first week of April. The public also is invited to join the Jackson and Cape Girardeau congregations for the annual observance of the memorial of Jesus Christ's death, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Details on when and where these events will be held locally are available on the Jehovah's Witnesses website at www.jw.org.
