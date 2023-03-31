Jehovah's Witnesses program coming to Cape

The Jackson and Cape Girardeau Jehovah's Witnesses congregations will present a program featuring the theme "You Can Face the Future With Confidence" on Sunday, April 2.

The free 30-minute presentation will be hosted at 10 a.m. at the Jackson and Cape Girardeau South Kingdom Halls and at 1 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau North Kingdom Hall.

According to a release regarding the program, confidence in the future is at an all-time low in the face of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest.