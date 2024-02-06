Jefferson pool set to open next week

The Jefferson Elementary Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau will open to the public Monday, April 3, with a ribbon-cutting to follow later in the week.

The grand opening event for the pool will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The ceremony will include presentations from Cape Girardeau Public Schools and City of Cape Girardeau staff, as well as facility tours and refreshments.

The pool was scheduled to have a soft launch in March. School and city officials said the opening was delayed until a few punch-list items could be finished.

The pool at the elementary school is the result of a yearslong endeavor to create a state-of-the-art aquatic facility in Cape Girardeau that resulted in the Jefferson pool and adding a permanent structure to Central Municipal Pool.

The Jefferson facility will be operated by a partnership between the city and school district.

City Council members and Board of Education members voted earlier this year to approve the operating agreement — that is valid until Dec. 31 — for Jefferson Pool.