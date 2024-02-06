For Melissa Thomas, educating students is all about building relationships.

Thomas, who teaches second grade at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, was recently named the regional Teacher of the Year by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE, and said she was shocked to receive the honor.

“There are so many wonderful teachers out there,” Thomas said.

And Thomas works with both her fellow teachers and the students to build exciting, fun experiences, she said.

“When the students are excited about learning, it’s powerful,” she said.

So, she finds what her students are interested in, and goes with that. That way, they’re more likely to be more successful.

And, she said, for a big idea, she works with the other teachers on her team at Jefferson to take it further.

For the last few years, Thomas has taught Holidays Around the World in December, and this past school year, she got with the other second-grade teacher, who is from Spain, and took it up a notch.

The entire team of teachers got involved, too, she said, as well as principal Leigh Ragsdale.

Students were given “passports,” as if they were flying to visit the countries, Thomas said, and Ragsdale was there to stamp the passports.