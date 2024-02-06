JCPenney in Sikeston plans to close July 5

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A J.C. Penney Co. spokesman said the retailer plans to close its store in Sikeston, Missouri, on July 5.

The announcement was made earlier this week the store, in the South Point Center shopping strip, will close.

Carter English, of corporate communications and public relations with J.C. Penney, said closing the Sikeston store was a result of an ongoing review of their store portfolio, which includes assessing locations that may not meet financial targets or represent an opportunity to capitalize on a beneficial real estate asset.