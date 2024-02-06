JCPenney in Sikeston plans to close July 5

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A J.C. Penney Co. spokesman said the retailer plans to close its store in Sikeston, Missouri, on July 5.
The announcement was made earlier this week the store, in the South Point Center shopping strip, will close.
Carter English, of corporate communications and public relations with J.C. Penney, said closing the Sikeston store was a result of an ongoing review of their store portfolio, which includes assessing locations that may not meet financial targets or represent an opportunity to capitalize on a beneficial real estate asset.
"It's never easy taking actions that directly impact our valued associates and customers, however, we feel this is a necessary business decision," English said.
English added eligible associates who do not transfer to another JCPenney location will receive separation benefits and associates may participate in a three-hour on-site career training class, at no cost to the associate, which offers tips on resume writing, answering interview questions and more.
"We are sad to lose JCPenney, a store that has been a major part of our retail in Sikeston for many years," said Mike Marshall, CEO of the Sikeston Regional Chamber. "The store building is in a great location, and we feel it will be occupied by a new store in the near future."
The Sikeston store is one of 18 full-line stores J.C. Penney will close in 2019, including three locations previously announced in January. In addition, the company will close nine ancillary home and furniture stores.