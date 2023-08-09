Jaycees create grain bin beverage stand

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The 71st annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 9, and the Sikeston Jaycees' retired members have been hard at work on new grounds' renovations, which includes the addition of a new grain bin beer stand.

According to Jeff King, a retired Jaycee, the grain bin stand has been in the works for years.

"It's actually 10 years in the making," King said. "We've thought about and planned it for a few years now. We spent the better part of 10 years wanting to do this, and then finally all the stars aligned."

King credited Kelly Harms and Butch Koeppel of Agri Systems of Cape and Jackson with making the grain bin beer stand possible.

"They were able to help us out immensely," King said. "With figuring out the sizes we needed to do, and everything else that we needed to do to make it work."

Dennis Irwin, a Jaycee Rooster, said one of the major additions to the beer stand grain bin is a mini-jumbotron in the center of the grain bin.

"We are really close to finishing," Irwin said a week out from the rodeo. "We just have some electrical things to finish and mount some TVs on the jumbotron and hang it up."

King also mentioned they had some signs to put up in the new beer stand.