All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 12, 2019

Jason Smith visits Catapult Creative House to learn about young professionals

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Mo., visited Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau for the first time Saturday to familiarize himself with entrepreneur projects created by high school and Southeast Missouri State University students. ...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, right, talks with Jackson High School student entrepreneur Devin VanDenBossche about Bee Chainz on Saturday at Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau. VanDenBossche created Bee Chainz with four other classmates, and a portion of the profits will benefit the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, right, talks with Jackson High School student entrepreneur Devin VanDenBossche about Bee Chainz on Saturday at Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau. VanDenBossche created Bee Chainz with four other classmates, and a portion of the profits will benefit the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation.Joshua Hartwig ~ jhartwig@semissourian.com

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Mo., visited Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau for the first time Saturday to familiarize himself with entrepreneur projects created by high school and Southeast Missouri State University students.

Jackson High School senior Devin VanDenBossche was in attendance with his new keychain business, Bee Chainz. He said the five-member business launched Nov. 1 and is already seeing incremental sales.

Ten percent of profits will benefit the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, he said.

VanDenBossche said of Smith’s visit, “It’s nice to know that we have someone other than just our family and friends saying, ‘You can do this.’”

The spirit of entrepreneurship is “the lifeblood of the American dream,” Smith said.

He said it’s neat to see young entrepreneurs who are sophomores or seniors in high school with a passion of putting a business plan together.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I think we have a lot of great opportunities,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter of the geographic location of where good ideas can become great businesses.”

Southeast professor of art history Joni Hand said Smith’s visit was too short notice for her to gather more student entrepreneurs, but VanDenBossche’s presence represents the other nine students occupying Catapult.

“Catapult is always excited when we have people that are interested in this space because it’s really special to the people that work here,” she said. “We’re really lucky to have it.”

And the fact it’s an “entrepreneurial space” also is important, Hand said.

“More people, like [Smith], and also business people need to be aware of it,” she said.

She said Catapult is the “transition space” between student and professionalism.

“It’s a place where artists and retail students come together and are able to get a taste of real-world experience,” Hand said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy