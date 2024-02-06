U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Mo., visited Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau for the first time Saturday to familiarize himself with entrepreneur projects created by high school and Southeast Missouri State University students.

Jackson High School senior Devin VanDenBossche was in attendance with his new keychain business, Bee Chainz. He said the five-member business launched Nov. 1 and is already seeing incremental sales.

Ten percent of profits will benefit the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, he said.

VanDenBossche said of Smith’s visit, “It’s nice to know that we have someone other than just our family and friends saying, ‘You can do this.’”

The spirit of entrepreneurship is “the lifeblood of the American dream,” Smith said.

He said it’s neat to see young entrepreneurs who are sophomores or seniors in high school with a passion of putting a business plan together.