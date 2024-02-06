U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Mo., visited Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau for the first time Saturday to familiarize himself with entrepreneur projects created by high school and Southeast Missouri State University students.
Jackson High School senior Devin VanDenBossche was in attendance with his new keychain business, Bee Chainz. He said the five-member business launched Nov. 1 and is already seeing incremental sales.
Ten percent of profits will benefit the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, he said.
VanDenBossche said of Smith’s visit, “It’s nice to know that we have someone other than just our family and friends saying, ‘You can do this.’”
The spirit of entrepreneurship is “the lifeblood of the American dream,” Smith said.
He said it’s neat to see young entrepreneurs who are sophomores or seniors in high school with a passion of putting a business plan together.
“I think we have a lot of great opportunities,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter of the geographic location of where good ideas can become great businesses.”
Southeast professor of art history Joni Hand said Smith’s visit was too short notice for her to gather more student entrepreneurs, but VanDenBossche’s presence represents the other nine students occupying Catapult.
“Catapult is always excited when we have people that are interested in this space because it’s really special to the people that work here,” she said. “We’re really lucky to have it.”
And the fact it’s an “entrepreneurial space” also is important, Hand said.
“More people, like [Smith], and also business people need to be aware of it,” she said.
She said Catapult is the “transition space” between student and professionalism.
“It’s a place where artists and retail students come together and are able to get a taste of real-world experience,” Hand said.
