NewsAugust 17, 2023

Jason Smith 'confident' following latest Trump indictment

Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith's support for former President Donald Trump remains unwavering despite a fourth criminal indictment handed out earlier this week. Smith, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, suggested the latest charges are a continuation of a "witch hunt" of the 45th president, which Smith said began during Trump's time in the Oval Office...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the 56th annual Silver Elephant Gala on Aug. 5 in Columbia, South Carolina. Trump has been indicted for the fourth time in six months with the latest charges coming Monday, Aug. 14, in Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the 56th annual Silver Elephant Gala on Aug. 5 in Columbia, South Carolina. Trump has been indicted for the fourth time in six months with the latest charges coming Monday, Aug. 14, in Georgia.Artie Walker Jr. ~ Associated Press, file

Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith's support for former President Donald Trump remains unwavering despite a fourth criminal indictment handed out earlier this week.

Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Jason Smith

Smith, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, suggested the latest charges are a continuation of a "witch hunt" of the 45th president, which Smith said began during Trump's time in the Oval Office.

"Democrats in Congress were unable to convict President Donald Trump on articles of impeachment, so now Democrat politicians in our legal system are using the power of their office to frivolously target him," Smith said in a Tuesday evening email to the Southeast Missourian. "Interestingly, these investigations began to pick up steam when he became the leading contender for the Republican nomination. Targeting President Trump is the only thing that has unified the Left for the last six years and I am confident these charges will prove to be an extension of the political witch hunt he has been subjected to."

Indictments

Trump has been indicted four times in various locations in the past six months:

  • March 30: Hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Venue: New York. Trial date is set for March 25. Presidential pardon eligible? No.
  • June 9: Classified documents. Venue: Florida. Trial date is set for May 20. Presidential pardon eligible? Yes.
  • Aug. 1: 2020 Election. Venue: District of Columbia. Trial date is to be determined. Presidential pardon eligible? Yes.
  • Aug. 14: Racketeering and conspiracy. Venue: Georgia. Trial date is to be determined. Presidential pardon eligible? No.

Of note

Smith has represented 28 southern and southeastern Missouri counties in the state's 8th congressional district since 2013, succeeding fellow Republican Jo Ann Emerson.

He was elected House Ways and Means chairman Jan. 9 and, at 43, Smith is the youngest person in American history to lead the panel.

Ways and Means oversees measures that impact federal revenue and spending, from the tax code and trade policy to Medicare and Social Security.

This story sources material supplied by U.S. News & World Report.

