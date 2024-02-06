Jason Smith 'confident' following latest Trump indictment

Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith's support for former President Donald Trump remains unwavering despite a fourth criminal indictment handed out earlier this week.

Jason Smith

Jason Smith

Smith, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, suggested the latest charges are a continuation of a "witch hunt" of the 45th president, which Smith said began during Trump's time in the Oval Office.

"Democrats in Congress were unable to convict President Donald Trump on articles of impeachment, so now Democrat politicians in our legal system are using the power of their office to frivolously target him," Smith said in a Tuesday evening email to the Southeast Missourian. "Interestingly, these investigations began to pick up steam when he became the leading contender for the Republican nomination. Targeting President Trump is the only thing that has unified the Left for the last six years and I am confident these charges will prove to be an extension of the political witch hunt he has been subjected to."