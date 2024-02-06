Jason Kander is back after quietly working through PTSD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Not so many months ago, Jason Kander was spending his life on airplanes. The picture of youth and energy, Kander was in demand from Democratic groups across the U.S., a military veteran from middle America making a powerful case for generational change in his party, possibly with an eye toward a 2020 presidential run.

But beneath the swagger, something inside Kander's head weighed on him -- nightmares, paranoia, even suicidal thoughts. Like so many veterans, he was carrying the unspoken burden of post-traumatic stress disorder, and suddenly last fall he detailed his personal struggles and dropped from public view .

Now, Kander is re-emerging with a healthier mental state and a new focus on helping other veterans, leading the national expansion of a program in his hometown of Kansas City called Veterans Community Project. At the same time, he's easing back into the fringes of politics -- doing national TV interviews, appearing with Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg during the candidate's visit to Kansas City (though he hasn't endorsed any specific candidate), and talking candidly about his experience reconciling trauma, healing and political ambition.

"I feel the best I've felt in a very, very long time," Kander told The Associated Press. "I'm really enjoying life."

Kander, 38, spent about four months as an Army intelligence officer in Afghanistan in late 2006 and early 2007. He said his duties often left him isolated and alone with just a translator, sometimes in rooms with people "who presented a potential threat, and not knowing if I was going to get out of those rooms."

Jason Kander, right, talks to Army veteran Charlie Robinson as he tours the Veterans Community Project on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri. Kander, once considered a rising star in the Democratic party, ran against U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt in 2016 before abruptly dropping out of politics to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his Army tour in Afghanistan. Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press

Soon after his deployment he began suffering troubling symptoms -- the sadness, the anxiety, the constant looking over the shoulder for enemies who weren't there.

"I can tell you that for a long time, what I told myself was that because there hadn't been the stereotypical singular, traumatic event, I couldn't possibly have earned the right to call it post-traumatic stress," he said.

He brushed aside any mental health concerns during a fast political ascent.

Kander was just 27 when he was elected to the Missouri House in 2008. Four years later, he was elected Missouri secretary of state.

It was his 2016 run for the Senate that caught the eye of national political observers, thanks in part to a stunning ad in which he assembled a rifle blindfolded while discussing his support for background checks for gun owners. At campaign events, he spoke often about his military career and called for a new generation of leadership in Washington.

Jason Kander, right, talks to Army and Marine veteran Eric Bishop as he tours the Veterans Community Project on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri. Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press

It almost worked. Kander lost by less than 3 percentage points to incumbent Republican Roy Blunt in increasingly conservative Missouri, a state Donald Trump carried by 19 percentage points in the presidential race.

A future run for president, perhaps in 2020, wasn't far-fetched. Asked on his last day in office about a rising Democratic star, former President Barack Obama replied, "My guy in Missouri. Kander."

So it was surprising when, in June 2018, Kander announced he was running for Kansas City mayor. He now says it was, in part, acknowledgment "something was not right."

"My plan was to come home, become mayor and serve my neighbors and my community, and I thought that would have a redemptive quality to it," Kander said. "But I also thought I was going to come home and have treatment at the VA."

But as he campaigned last year, Kander failed to seek help "for the same reasons I hadn't in the past -- I was worried about the stigma, I was worried about how it would affect my political career. That just allowed things to get much, much worse," he said.