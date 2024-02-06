Jackson's wastewater referendum passes

Jackson's wastewater referendum needed a supermajority of city voters to win passage -- and the electorate responded in kind Tuesday.

By a 78% affirmative vote, 1,857 to 512, municipal voters OK'd the city's $10.1 million bond issue plebiscite aimed at upgrading Jackson's 33-year-old wastewater treatment plant at 2230 Lee Ave.

Along with the upgrade, the city sought to expand sewerage capacity for Jackson, one of the faster-growing municipalities in Missouri.

Because the referendum involved bonds, passage required at least 57.14% approval, according to remarks made Monday by Mayor Dwain Hahs to the Jackson Board of Aldermen.

"I'm very pleased the citizens gave us permission to assure our infrastructure stays up to the growth of our city. It's very rewarding that people responded to our efforts," said Hahs, who made it a point to thank the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Missouri Realtors "for getting the word out about how important this vote was for Jackson."

Previously, Hahs said passage will allow Jackson to borrow $10 million through a state program at a low interest rate over the next 20 years.