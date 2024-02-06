Jackson's wastewater referendum passes

Jackson's wastewater referendum needed a supermajority of city voters to win passage -- and the electorate responded in kind Tuesday.
By a 78% affirmative vote, 1,857 to 512, municipal voters OK'd the city's $10.1 million bond issue plebiscite aimed at upgrading Jackson's 33-year-old wastewater treatment plant at 2230 Lee Ave.
Along with the upgrade, the city sought to expand sewerage capacity for Jackson, one of the faster-growing municipalities in Missouri.
Because the referendum involved bonds, passage required at least 57.14% approval, according to remarks made Monday by Mayor Dwain Hahs to the Jackson Board of Aldermen.
"I'm very pleased the citizens gave us permission to assure our infrastructure stays up to the growth of our city. It's very rewarding that people responded to our efforts," said Hahs, who made it a point to thank the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Missouri Realtors "for getting the word out about how important this vote was for Jackson."
Previously, Hahs said passage will allow Jackson to borrow $10 million through a state program at a low interest rate over the next 20 years.
More than $4.2 million of the planned upgrades authorized via the vote will go for sludge treatment.
"Approval allows us to continue to turn our wastewater back into the rivers and streams south of the city and make it fishable," Hahs said last month.
Although the bond issue will not result in a tax increase, user fees will increase 10%, one time only, in 2023.
An average residential sewage customer will pay an additional $3.15 per month.
Hahs told the July chamber business breakfast that Jackson, even with referendum passage, will continue to have the lowest sewer rates in the region.
"We'll be lower than Perryville and Farmington after the rate increase and effectively the same as Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff," Hahs said.
Tuesday's results are unofficial until Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers convenes a verification board in a few days to certify the vote. The board is a panel made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats.
