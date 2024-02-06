Jackson's S. Old Orchard Road reopens to traffic

South Old Orchard Road in Jackson is now open to traffic, more than a week earlier than expected, an official said.

The road realignment project, completed Monday, shifted the pavement west and straightened the curves in the 2300 block, a city news release stated.

Bids were opened in February and the project was awarded to Vern Bauman Contracting of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, for about $105,000, according to the release.

City administrator Jim Roach said previously the project was eligible for funding through the existing Old Orchard Road tax-increment finance district, or TIF district.

The TIF district, established in 1998, allowed money otherwise slated for property taxes to be deferred into a fund to pay for public improvement projects, including installing utilities and paving the road itself.

Work must be completed by 2021, when the TIF district sunsets, Roach said in October.