The City of Jackson is in line for a total of $2.9 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) -- with roughly half the amount already deposited in the city's coffers in August. The second payment is anticipated in 2022.
The use of the money, appropriated by Congress as part of the government's COVID-19 relief efforts, now is under scrutiny by Mayor Dwain Hahs and the city's aldermen.
Hahs presented a Power- Point during Monday's Board of Aldermen study session and suggested the funding could be "transformational" for the county-seat city.
"We need to involve the community in making decisions (about ARP expenditures)," said the second-term mayor, adding he recommends finalizing ARP spending plans in the first quarter of 2022.
Hahs said he thinks $800,000 of the funds should go to "lost revenue replacement," a reference to the decrease in tax money received by the city in COVID-dominated 2020 compared to pre-pandemic 2019.
Noting his ideas are for discussion purposes at this point, Hahs mentioned a variety of possible expenditures of other ARP funds: tourism support through the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and aid to the senior citizen center.
Hahs added other possible uses are for recreational trails and investment in broadband, water, wastewater and stormwater maintenance and improvement.
"It's transformational for us because you've got almost $3 million to use in ways you wouldn't think of doing otherwise," Hahs said.
Hahs reminded aldermen the city has until 2026 to exhaust the ARP funding, noting unspent funds in the meantime will continue to amass interest.
