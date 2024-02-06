All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 17, 2021

Jackson's mayor tells city aldermen his ideas for use of federal ARP monies

This story is updated. The City of Jackson is in line for a total of $2.9 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) -- with roughly half the amount already deposited in the city's coffers in August. The second payment is anticipated in 2022. The use of the money, appropriated by Congress as part of the government's COVID-19 relief efforts, now is under scrutiny by Mayor Dwain Hahs and the city's aldermen...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

This story is updated.

The City of Jackson is in line for a total of $2.9 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) -- with roughly half the amount already deposited in the city's coffers in August. The second payment is anticipated in 2022.

Dwain Hahs
Dwain Hahs

The use of the money, appropriated by Congress as part of the government's COVID-19 relief efforts, now is under scrutiny by Mayor Dwain Hahs and the city's aldermen.

Hahs presented a Power- Point during Monday's Board of Aldermen study session and suggested the funding could be "transformational" for the county-seat city.

"We need to involve the community in making decisions (about ARP expenditures)," said the second-term mayor, adding he recommends finalizing ARP spending plans in the first quarter of 2022.

Hahs said he thinks $800,000 of the funds should go to "lost revenue replacement," a reference to the decrease in tax money received by the city in COVID-dominated 2020 compared to pre-pandemic 2019.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Noting his ideas are for discussion purposes at this point, Hahs mentioned a variety of possible expenditures of other ARP funds: tourism support through the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and aid to the senior citizen center.

Hahs added other possible uses are for recreational trails and investment in broadband, water, wastewater and stormwater maintenance and improvement.

"It's transformational for us because you've got almost $3 million to use in ways you wouldn't think of doing otherwise," Hahs said.

Hahs reminded aldermen the city has until 2026 to exhaust the ARP funding, noting unspent funds in the meantime will continue to amass interest.

Other action

  • In regular session, aldermen approved a $47,108.30 to Black Diamond LLC -- which does business as Paving Pros of Oak Ridge -- in a change order for the 2021 asphalt pavement improvement program.
  • Also in regular session, the board received certified election results from the Nov. 2 use tax referendum rejected by city voters by a 57.2% to 42.8% vote. It was Jackson's fourth unsuccessful try at convincing voters to approve such a levy since 2014.
  • The board was informed the city's Planning and Zoning Commission will consider two requests for special-use permits. The first is for a day care operation in a current R-4 general residential district at 804 E. Main St., submitted by Little Buttercups LLC. The second is for a towing business in a current C-2 general commercial district at 1802 N. High St., submitted by Donna Fay Voorhees.

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission holds its regular meeting at 6 p.m. December 8 at City Hall, 101 Court St.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy