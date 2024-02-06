Jackson's Hubble Creek Bridge moving toward completion

Jackson city engineer Anna Bergmark said Tuesday city officials have been assured the new Hubble Creek Bridge will be "substantially complete" on schedule by July 28, as originally agreed with Putz Construction of Millersville.

The $550,000 project connects Parkview Street with Cascade Drive inside Jackson City Park.

Safety concerns drove the project following an incident May 17, 2020, in which 5-year-old Kinsley Stuart was swept under Hubble Ford's culvert bridge, essentially a low-water crossing, because of a strong current.

The girl was rescued by boys playing nearby and was released the next morning from a Cape Girardeau hospital without suffering injury.