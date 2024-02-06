On either side of East Main Street in Jackson, between Interstate 55 and Old Orchard Road, at least three holes have opened.

Thatï¿½s not good news, said city engineer Clint Brown, but thatï¿½s why city staff needs to bring in a specialized team of experts to survey the area and determine what the problem actually is.

Are they the product of subsurface erosion? That would be inconvenient but fairly typical, officials said.

Or are they sinkholes? That might indicate a much more serious situation, since sinkholes are typically part of a system, and would require much more extensive intervention.

The holes were discovered about a month ago, Brown said, by an alert city worker who noticed some exposed pavement where the shoulder meets soft ground.

A possible sinkhole, off of East Main Street between Interstate 55 and Old Orchard Road, is marked off Friday in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

The holes are about 125 yards west of the red ï¿½Welcome to Jacksonï¿½ sign, Brown said. Development plans are already in the works near the sign.

The first hole and one nearby, both on the north side of Main Street, were filled with flowable fill, a polymer mix similar to cement, Brown said.

ï¿½The hole was about 8 feet by 8 feet, and about 16 feet down,ï¿½ Brown said, and one hole extends under the roadway.

The employee discovered the holes on a Friday afternoon about a month ago, Brown said, and two truckloads of fill later, the holes were stabilized.

ï¿½Itï¿½s a temporary fix,ï¿½ Brown said, but for a more permanent solution, city staff will need more information about what exactly the problem is.

While a simple survey of the ground and surrounding area could have been handled in house, Brown said in this case, more is necessary.

Brown used to work in Perry County, Missouri, home of one of the biggest and most extensive karst systems in North America.

That means caves and sinkholes, and lots of them, he said.

The systemï¿½s presence complicates construction projects, he said, since companies must be sure not only to build on solid ground, but they must also control runoff so as to not damage the environment.

The Missouri Department of Transportation built the stretch of East Main Street in question, and construction was completed in 2007, said MoDOT official Andrew Meyer, construction and materials engineer for the southeast district. He worked on the project, and said the holes could indicate subsurface erosion.