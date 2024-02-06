Jackson to survey city's historic architecture

Residential and commercial buildings in more than a dozen square blocks in the center of Jackson will be included in a survey of the city’s historic architecture expected to begin next month.

“This is the first historic survey to be done by the City of Jackson in the recent past,” noted Jackson building and planning superintendent Janet Sanders.

Jackson’s Historic Preservation Commission is required to create and maintain a list of “historically significant” properties in the city in order for Jackson to keep its Certified Local Government (CLG) status, Sanders said.

“Two major benefits of being designated a Certified Local Government by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are that it enables the city to have technical training related to historic preservation as well as priority over non-CLG communities for historic preservation grant funding,” she explained.

Sanders, along with Crag Milde of the Historic Preservation Commission and Jackson Alderman David Reiminger, interviewed three consulting firms for the project. On the basis of those interviews and a review of proposal documents, the preservation commission is recommending the city hire RDG Planning and Design of Omaha, Nebraska, to do the survey at a cost of $25,000.

A grant from the National Park Service and managed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will pay 60%, or $15,000, of the project cost. The remaining $10,000 will be paid by Jackson and is covered by the city budget.