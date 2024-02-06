Jackson to replace another bridge

The City of Jackson, which saw completion of Hubble Ford Bridge in July and expects its West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalks initiative to be finished next month, is about to embark on its third bridge project in the just a year.

Jackson's Board of Aldermen on Monday, Feb. 6, approved an expenditure of $34,800 to Cape Girardeau's Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying for engineering design phase services for Sunset Bridge Replacement Project.

The existing bridge, which connects North High Street (U.S. 61) to Brookview Street at the entrance to Sunset Hills subdivision, was built in 1964.

While it is not the oldest span in the municipality, Sunset Bridge received Missouri Department of Transportation's worst rating during biennial bridge inspections conducted in the city in January 2022, according to city engineer Anna Bergmark.