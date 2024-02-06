All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 25, 2018

Jackson to negotiate with park restroom builder; see trail between city, Cape

The city will negotiate further with the city-park restroom builder, city officials will request a recreation trail between Jackson and Cape Girardeau as part of the center junction diverging diamond interchange, and more after Monday's board of aldermen meeting at Jackson city hall...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The new restroom in Jackson City Park is seen July 10.
The new restroom in Jackson City Park is seen July 10.Fred Lynch

The city will negotiate further with the city-park restroom builder, city officials will request a recreation trail between Jackson and Cape Girardeau as part of the center junction diverging diamond interchange, and more after Monday's board of aldermen meeting at Jackson city hall.

The city park restroom project had hiccups, acknowledged Chris Koehler, project engineer for the city on the project, during the study session. The restroom project, between Hubble Creek and the girls' softball field, included a lift station and various other site work, at a total cost of about $306,000.

The restroom itself is a pre-fabricated, concrete structure, and, Koehler said, is substantially complete and ready for public use, as of last week.

Koehler said contractor Brockmiller Construction wants to meet with city staff to negotiate, as the contractor is aware of dissatisfaction with project delays, and wants to make it right. This was met with general assent by the aldermen.

Mayor Dwain Hahs said the meeting would take place later this week.

Also in the study session, Hahs presented a draft of a letter to the Missouri Department of Transportation, requesting plans for a recreational trail between Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau and South Old Orchard Road in Jackson, as part of the planned project to upgrade the center junction interchange to a diverging diamond.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We want to make sure the area is safe for pedestrians, bicycles, and we think it will be important in the future," Hahs said.

In the regular meeting, a request to sell beer at Oktoberfest, slated for Oct. 5 through 7, was approved unanimously. Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization vice president and Oktoberfest chairman Tyler Wolfsberger spoke to the board, explaining that this year, organizers are expanding the festival into a Friday-night pre-party.

As in previous years, the upper, or south, parking lot next to the county administration building on Barton Square will be blocked, beginning this year on Thursday evening, to prepare for Friday's festivities.

Other business

  • A resolution in support of Proposition D, a measure to increase the fuel tax to fund highway projects, passed unanimously.
  • Public works director Kent Peetz said one response was received to the city's request for qualifications for the upcoming wastewater facility plan. Peetz said Horner & Shifrin of St. Louis met the city's requirements, and the application is under review with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday
NewsOct. 22
Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 22
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy