The city will negotiate further with the city-park restroom builder, city officials will request a recreation trail between Jackson and Cape Girardeau as part of the center junction diverging diamond interchange, and more after Monday's board of aldermen meeting at Jackson city hall.

The city park restroom project had hiccups, acknowledged Chris Koehler, project engineer for the city on the project, during the study session. The restroom project, between Hubble Creek and the girls' softball field, included a lift station and various other site work, at a total cost of about $306,000.

The restroom itself is a pre-fabricated, concrete structure, and, Koehler said, is substantially complete and ready for public use, as of last week.

Koehler said contractor Brockmiller Construction wants to meet with city staff to negotiate, as the contractor is aware of dissatisfaction with project delays, and wants to make it right. This was met with general assent by the aldermen.

Mayor Dwain Hahs said the meeting would take place later this week.

Also in the study session, Hahs presented a draft of a letter to the Missouri Department of Transportation, requesting plans for a recreational trail between Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau and South Old Orchard Road in Jackson, as part of the planned project to upgrade the center junction interchange to a diverging diamond.