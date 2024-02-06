Jackson takes closer look at curbside recycling

Jackson residents want curbside recycling, according to survey results, but city officials said more information is needed before proceeding.

A comprehensive survey of Jackson residents conducted in the spring gave city officials a lot of information on several topics, including what residents see as priorities for the city.

Curbside recycling topped the list, at 61 percent of respondents who indicated the issue should be high or very high priority.

On the issue of whether to increase taxes to pay for it and other items, 62 percent of respondents said they would support a tax increase. But according to city administrator Jim Roach, there’s no way to know whether those people willing to pay for curbside recycling are the same people who want it.

Since the survey results were made available in June, Roach said, city staff has discussed what could be done about curbside recycling.

“We’ve been doing some research against other communities and what they’re doing,” Roach said at the retreat and work session for the mayor and board of aldermen Thursday at the Jackson Civic Center.

Jackson public works director Rodney Bollinger solicited budget quotes from six companies. Of those, two responded, he said.

The quotes received were for 5,500 accounts for weekly curbside recycling pickup, single stream — that is, all recyclable materials in a single 95-gallon container, Bollinger said.

Roach said the quotes are not bids but will give some idea of numbers to consider in the decision.

Republic Services quoted $7.78 per customer per month for weekly curbside service using a 95-gallon container provided by the company, Bollinger said.

Paired with the current $6-a-month fee for solid waste pickup, that would be almost $14 per month.

Waste Connection of Missouri quoted recycling only at just over $6 per customer for the same service monthly, but Bollinger said it went a step further and indicated an interest in taking over solid-waste collection, which it quoted at $17.50 total per customer monthly.

Of the communities that shared their rates with Bollinger, he said the range for comparable services was from about $15.50 to about $20.50, so this aligns financially with what other communities are doing.

Jackson’s $6 monthly rate includes several services, Bollinger wrote in an email Friday.

Weekly solid waste pickup for qualifying residential customers has a three-bag limit, Bollinger wrote. A tag for each additional bag is available for $1 each.