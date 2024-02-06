Jackson students learn public speaking skills through cemetery tour

The Randols' graves reside in a predominantly white portion of the cemetery, Williams explained. It's assumed the Horrell family, who kept Rebecca Poe Randol as a slave, respected and paid tribute to her by paying for her and her husband's grave.

Jackson Poe Randol was one of 100 Black men from Cape Girardeau County who served in the Union Army during the Civil War, Thompson said. He was stationed in Arkansas, but died from either yellow or typhoid fever before he could fight.

Bess said she hoped the public speaking class would engage students in history but also help them gain confidence in public speaking.

"I was looking for a way to give them more authentic speaking opportunities and audiences," Bess said. "It's a good way for them to grow their self confidence and give a speech beyond the four walls of their classroom."