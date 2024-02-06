Jackson student honored for Missouri bicentennial poster design

The competition was open to all Missouri students in grades three to 12. There were 231 submissions from 45 different counties, according to bicentennial coordinator Micheal Sweeney, the state historical society.

Sweeney said while the bicentennial celebration highlights history, it also focuses on how the past will effect the future.

"This is one of those [projects] that particularly focuses on young people and getting them involved in thinking about that future," Sweeney said.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who is part of the Bicentennial Commission and a judge for the poster contest, could not attend the event in person, but congratulated Foote in a pre-recorded video.

"Your design shows aesthetic quality, originality and consideration of geographic and cultural diversity, as well as your interpretation of the contest theme," Kehoe said in the video to Foote. "By entering the poster contest, you have become an important part of the celebration of Missouri's 200th birthday. As March is Youth Art Month, it's a perfect time to celebrate your efforts in helping us commemorate our great state while also starting the new chapter of Missouri's unique history."

Foote's art teacher, Andrea Talley, said, "She developed a really unique idea, and I thought it was great." Talley mentioned Foote put lots of research into the project besides efforts into the design and technique.

"From her freshman year, she was just like a sponge. She absorbed the techniques and whatever it was, she just got it quick," Talley said. "And you could tell that she was one of those that could just take off with art ideas. And I always thought, 'Man, through the years, she is going to be something,' and she has. She has continued to develop every year."

