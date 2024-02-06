All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 23, 2023

Jackson sets 'tiny houses' hearing

Jackson Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, to consider changing current zoning for "defining and limiting" tiny houses within city limits. Presently, according to Jackson Building and Planning manager Larry Miller — who referenced discussion before the city's planning and zoning commission — anything smaller than 600-square-feet will fit the "tiny house" description...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson Board of Aldermen will hold an Monday, April 17, public hearing on changing zoning about defining and limiting placement of miniature homes -- such as this structure in Colorado -- within city limits.
Jackson Board of Aldermen will hold an Monday, April 17, public hearing on changing zoning about defining and limiting placement of miniature homes -- such as this structure in Colorado -- within city limits.Submitted

Jackson Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, to consider changing current zoning for "defining and limiting" tiny houses within city limits.

Presently, according to Jackson Building and Planning manager Larry Miller — who referenced discussion before the city's planning and zoning commission — anything smaller than 600-square-feet will fit the "tiny house" description.

"Tiny houses may only be placed in mobile home parks if they are movable," Miller told the aldermanic council. "If permanently secured, [tiny homes] may only go into a community unit plan and would require a special-use permit."

Janet Sanders, the city's former building and planning manager and now municipal public works director, told aldermen in study session in September a Jackson resident had asked for permission "to install a tiny home on an existing residential lot."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sanders informed the board the city has no statutory prohibition on such homes, which the 2018 International Residential Code calls "a dwelling unit with a maximum of 400-square-feet of floor area, excluding lofts."

Such homes, which were debated in Cape Girardeau City Council during the administration of former Mayor Bob Fox, are sometimes referred to as an eco-friendly housing solution in addition to being a potential option for people needing shelter.

Other business

  • A total of six Purple Heart signs have been received at a cost of $100 each and will be placed at each entry into Jackson. Aldermen will have to OK placement of these signs at its next regular meeting and Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission must also give approval, according to Rodney Bollinger, Jackson's director of administrative services.
  • The city's 2023 concrete pavement improvement program was awarded to Perryville, Missouri's Mike Light Cement Finishing Inc. for $248,763.60.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy