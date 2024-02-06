Jackson sets 'tiny houses' hearing

Jackson Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, to consider changing current zoning for "defining and limiting" tiny houses within city limits.
Presently, according to Jackson Building and Planning manager Larry Miller — who referenced discussion before the city's planning and zoning commission — anything smaller than 600-square-feet will fit the "tiny house" description.
"Tiny houses may only be placed in mobile home parks if they are movable," Miller told the aldermanic council. "If permanently secured, [tiny homes] may only go into a community unit plan and would require a special-use permit."
Janet Sanders, the city's former building and planning manager and now municipal public works director, told aldermen in study session in September a Jackson resident had asked for permission "to install a tiny home on an existing residential lot."
Sanders informed the board the city has no statutory prohibition on such homes, which the 2018 International Residential Code calls "a dwelling unit with a maximum of 400-square-feet of floor area, excluding lofts."
Such homes, which were debated in Cape Girardeau City Council during the administration of former Mayor Bob Fox, are sometimes referred to as an eco-friendly housing solution in addition to being a potential option for people needing shelter.
