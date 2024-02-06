Jackson sets 'tiny houses' hearing

Jackson Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, to consider changing current zoning for "defining and limiting" tiny houses within city limits.

Presently, according to Jackson Building and Planning manager Larry Miller — who referenced discussion before the city's planning and zoning commission — anything smaller than 600-square-feet will fit the "tiny house" description.

"Tiny houses may only be placed in mobile home parks if they are movable," Miller told the aldermanic council. "If permanently secured, [tiny homes] may only go into a community unit plan and would require a special-use permit."

Janet Sanders, the city's former building and planning manager and now municipal public works director, told aldermen in study session in September a Jackson resident had asked for permission "to install a tiny home on an existing residential lot."