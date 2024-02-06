Jackson High School senior Elijah Jones has been selected as one of the top 300 student scientists by Society for Science in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

“This is a brand new competition for our senior students and to have a finalist is amazing,” Leanne Thele, Elijah’s mentor teacher at Jackson High School, said in a Jackson High School news release. “The Jackson High School Science National Honor Society chapter has 23 projects currently underway. We hope that more competition entries over this school will allow more Jackson students to benefit from prizes and scholarships. This finalist nomination from STS tells us we are on the right path for our students interested in STEM at JHS.”

Jones is working on a low-cost method to synthesize two unique drug components found only in a specific plant. If successful, vital drugs for cancer to HIV, that are cost-prohibitive, would be able to be mass produced.

After developing and carrying out the primary steps of his total synthesis of Lindbergin E this past fall, Jones will begin his research on a novel stereoselective phloroglucinol alkylation, considerably a major challenge in modern organic chemistry. He is studying literature on organometallic chemistry in hopes of developing a metal catalyst capable of achieving the goal.

Jones is one of three Jackson High seniors who were awarded $1,000 research stipends to complete high-level research projects, through Science Coach, a program of BioSTL. He was also selected to be part of the Next Project, a local mentorship program.

Teacher and mentor Leanne Thele, left, listens and observes as student Elijah Jones reviews details of his research project in a Southeast Missouri State University laboratory Dec. 1 in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

The 300 students and their schools will receive $2,000 each. Jones is one of five finalists from Missouri.