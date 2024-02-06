All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 11, 2021
Jackson senior among students selected for international science competition
Jackson High School senior Elijah Jones has been selected as one of the top 300 student scientists by Society for Science in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors...
Sarah Yenesel
Teacher and mentor Leanne Thele, left, and student Elijah Jones look at materials in a Southeast Missouri State University laboratory while Jones does some work on his research project Dec. 1 in Cape Girardeau.
Teacher and mentor Leanne Thele, left, and student Elijah Jones look at materials in a Southeast Missouri State University laboratory while Jones does some work on his research project Dec. 1 in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

Jackson High School senior Elijah Jones has been selected as one of the top 300 student scientists by Society for Science in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

“This is a brand new competition for our senior students and to have a finalist is amazing,” Leanne Thele, Elijah’s mentor teacher at Jackson High School, said in a Jackson High School news release. “The Jackson High School Science National Honor Society chapter has 23 projects currently underway. We hope that more competition entries over this school will allow more Jackson students to benefit from prizes and scholarships. This finalist nomination from STS tells us we are on the right path for our students interested in STEM at JHS.”

Jones is working on a low-cost method to synthesize two unique drug components found only in a specific plant. If successful, vital drugs for cancer to HIV, that are cost-prohibitive, would be able to be mass produced.

After developing and carrying out the primary steps of his total synthesis of Lindbergin E this past fall, Jones will begin his research on a novel stereoselective phloroglucinol alkylation, considerably a major challenge in modern organic chemistry. He is studying literature on organometallic chemistry in hopes of developing a metal catalyst capable of achieving the goal.

Jones is one of three Jackson High seniors who were awarded $1,000 research stipends to complete high-level research projects, through Science Coach, a program of BioSTL. He was also selected to be part of the Next Project, a local mentorship program.

Teacher and mentor Leanne Thele, left, listens and observes as student Elijah Jones reviews details of his research project in a Southeast Missouri State University laboratory Dec. 1 in Cape Girardeau.
Teacher and mentor Leanne Thele, left, listens and observes as student Elijah Jones reviews details of his research project in a Southeast Missouri State University laboratory Dec. 1 in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

The 300 students and their schools will receive $2,000 each. Jones is one of five finalists from Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the release, scholars were selected from 1,760 applications received from 611 high schools across 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and 10 other countries. Scholars were chosen based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists, and hail from 198 American and international high schools in 37 states, Puerto Rico, Chinese Taipei and Singapore.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search focuses on identifying, inspiring and engaging the nation’s most promising young scientists who are creating the ideas that could solve society’s most urgent challenges, according to a news release from Society for Science.

“The remarkable drive, creativity and intellectual curiosity that each one of these scholars possesses represents a hopeful outlook for our future and our collective wellbeing,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science, publisher of Science News and 1985 Science Talent Search alum. “At a time when many students’ educational experiences are being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am incredibly humbled to see gifted young scientists and engineers eager to contribute fresh insights to solving the world’s most intractable problems.”

Program alumni include recipients of the world’s most coveted science and math honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes, 11 National Medals of Science, six Breakthrough Prizes, 21 MacArthur Foundation Fellowships and two Fields Medals.

On Jan. 21, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. From March 10 to 17, all 40 finalists will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards provided by Regeneron.

To find out more about Jones and his research, visit www.nextprojectmo.com/work/eli-jones.

To read more about Society for Science and the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, visit www.societyforscience.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy