Jackson seeks more input for top Fulenwider award

Paul Sander, former longtime mayor of Jackson and current Ward 1 alderman, is asking the public's help to identify potential nominees for Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's most prestigious honor, the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award.

Bestowed every year since Fulenwider's death in 1978, the accolade is given to an individual who has dedicated his or her life to the betterment of Jackson and the surrounding area.

"According to the bylaws, the award recipient is chosen by all previous winners of the Fulenwider prize, but nominees can come from anyone," said Sander, himself a 1998 Fulenwider recipient.

"People don't know how the recipient is chosen and may wonder how to nominate someone," said Sander, who is joined in the effort to get the word out by fellow aldermen Dave Hitt and Dave Reiminger, both of the municipality's Ward 2.

Nominations, Sander said, may be made:

Jackson Ward 1 Alderman Paul Sander, seen here, along with two other members of the aldermanic council, are asking the public to submit nominations for the annual R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award, the Jackson Chamber of Commerce's top honor. Sander, who served as Jackson's mayor for 14 years, won the Fulenwider Award in 1998. File

Jackson Ward 1 Alderman Paul Sander, seen here, along with two other members of the aldermanic council, are asking the public to submit nominations for the annual R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award, the Jackson Chamber of Commerce's top honor. Sander, who served as Jackson's mayor for 14 years, won the Fulenwider Award in 1998. File