Jackson schools feed students for free

Note: This story has been updated.

Jackson public schools are offering free breakfast and lunch to all students, thanks to a program through the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE.

The program began Thursday and will continue through Dec. 31, or as long as funds allow, said Keenan Kinder, associate superintendent of safety and district operations.

The program provides a free breakfast and lunch to any district student, including those learning from home, Kinder said.

The program developed out of the Seamless Summer Option through DESE and the U.S. Department of Agriculture working together to provide free meals to students through schools, Kinder said.

“We qualified due to an increase in participation in the free and reduced lunch program through the past couple of years,” Kinder said. “With COVID-19 and so many people losing jobs, this year’s applications were much higher.”