Jackson School District to host 'Bus Driver University'

Jackson School District needs bus drivers, and will host its second "Bus Driver University" on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Those interested can learn more information, and even test drive a bus, from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Jackson High School Events Center at 315 S. Missouri St. in Jackson.
Prospective drivers must be at least 21 and possess a current driver's license. Instructors from the district's Transportation Department will give some basic training and then allow drivers to take the wheel for a test drive around the parking lot.
Assistant superintendent Keenan Kinder will be at the training to give information on what's expected of a Jackson school bus driver. Kinder said the district needs up to 12 drivers to fill open positions.
"Right now, we're making it work, but we're having to use our substitute drivers," Kinder said. "We need more drivers to help carry the load."
