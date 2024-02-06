Three hundred and forty-eight Jackson High School seniors will be recognized from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday on KFVS12 and WQWQ during a virtual salute to the Class of 2020.

The broadcast, titled “A Salute to the Class of 2020,” will include images of students, some adorned in their caps and gowns, as well as “special messages” from JHS principal Seth Harrell and district superintendent John Link, according to district communications director Merideth Pobst.

The televised salute is not meant to replace an in-person graduation ceremony, Pobst said, but it will serve as another avenue to congratulate the seniors whose final year of secondary education was interrupted by COVID-19.

“We just wanted to do our best to bring recognition and honor to students who have worked really hard,” Pobst said, noting high school graduation is a monumental, milestone achievement for any student. “And even though they didn’t get to finish their year the way they had thought that they would ... we want to provide as much normalcy in that area as we can.”

Six JHS seniors will be honored again at an in-person military graduation ceremony later this month, an event Pobst said is meant to honor students who will have to leave for basic training before the rescheduled commencement ceremony takes place in mid-June.