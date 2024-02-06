For the last year, teachers in the Jackson School District have worked to boost their schools' reading education.

By June, six teachers in the district will be certified in Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS). The training allows teachers to provide scientifically-based reading instruction to struggling young students.

Melanie Needling, a district reading teacher who helps facilitate reading instruction at the elementary level, presented the district's progress in reading instruction at the Jackson School Board meeting Tuesday night.

"One of our goals is to ensure our kids get the very best instruction every day," Needling said. "In order to do that, we have to ensure our teachers have access to high quality professional development."

Jackson School District's reading instruction, or Title I Reading Program, is partially funded through Title I, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, commonly referred to as "Title I."