All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 13, 2021

Jackson School District teachers to train in special reading instruction

For the last year, teachers in the Jackson School District have worked to boost their schools' reading education. By June, six teachers in the district will be certified in Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS). The training allows teachers to provide scientifically-based reading instruction to struggling young students...

Monica Obradovic
An elementary student of Jackson schools teaches school board member Sheila King a reading technique she learned from her teachers Tuesday in Jackson.
An elementary student of Jackson schools teaches school board member Sheila King a reading technique she learned from her teachers Tuesday in Jackson.Monica Obradovic

For the last year, teachers in the Jackson School District have worked to boost their schools' reading education.

By June, six teachers in the district will be certified in Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS). The training allows teachers to provide scientifically-based reading instruction to struggling young students.

Melanie Needling, a district reading teacher who helps facilitate reading instruction at the elementary level, presented the district's progress in reading instruction at the Jackson School Board meeting Tuesday night.

"One of our goals is to ensure our kids get the very best instruction every day," Needling said. "In order to do that, we have to ensure our teachers have access to high quality professional development."

Jackson School District's reading instruction, or Title I Reading Program, is partially funded through Title I, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, commonly referred to as "Title I."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Title I provides financial assistance to schools or education facilities with high numbers of students from low-income families. Its mission is to ensure all children meet the same academic standards, according to the United States Department of Education.

Orchard Drive, Millersville, South and North Elementary schools are the only facilities in the Jackson School District that qualify for Title I benefits.

The district utilizes Title I funding to pay for reading teachers' salaries, according to Jessica Maxwell, who became the district's associate superintendent of elementary education and student services in July.

The funds typically support extra instruction in reading and mathematics, as well as after-school programs to reinforce a school's regular curriculum.

"We feel these interventions are critical for all of our struggling readers," Maxwell said.

Needling expects 28 more teachers to be trained in LETRS over the next year.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy