For the last year, teachers in the Jackson School District have worked to boost their schools' reading education.
By June, six teachers in the district will be certified in Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS). The training allows teachers to provide scientifically-based reading instruction to struggling young students.
Melanie Needling, a district reading teacher who helps facilitate reading instruction at the elementary level, presented the district's progress in reading instruction at the Jackson School Board meeting Tuesday night.
"One of our goals is to ensure our kids get the very best instruction every day," Needling said. "In order to do that, we have to ensure our teachers have access to high quality professional development."
Jackson School District's reading instruction, or Title I Reading Program, is partially funded through Title I, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, commonly referred to as "Title I."
Title I provides financial assistance to schools or education facilities with high numbers of students from low-income families. Its mission is to ensure all children meet the same academic standards, according to the United States Department of Education.
Orchard Drive, Millersville, South and North Elementary schools are the only facilities in the Jackson School District that qualify for Title I benefits.
The district utilizes Title I funding to pay for reading teachers' salaries, according to Jessica Maxwell, who became the district's associate superintendent of elementary education and student services in July.
The funds typically support extra instruction in reading and mathematics, as well as after-school programs to reinforce a school's regular curriculum.
"We feel these interventions are critical for all of our struggling readers," Maxwell said.
Needling expects 28 more teachers to be trained in LETRS over the next year.
