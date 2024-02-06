Hoping to find new drivers, Jackson School District offered test drives in their school buses Saturday, Oct. 22. In the empty parking lot at Jackson High School, 11 people came out to take advantage of the opportunity.

Keenan Kinder, assistant superintendent, said the district needs 12 drivers to fill out the roster, and he hoped giving people a shot at driving a bus would tempt them into joining the team.

"A lot of people are intimidated by the size of the bus," Kinder said. "It's not an experience a lot of people have had, to drive something that big."

Kinder explained there are a few factors causing a driver shortage schools haven't had to worry about before. It's a specific skill set not everyone has and many people drawn to being a bus driver are retired.

"However, once you turn 70, you now have to test every single year, which is a change from the past," Kinder said. "The biggest cause is a belief that students are harder to deal with now than ever before."

Brenda Harris, school bus driver and instructor for Jackson School District, gives potential new drivers some pointers before they take a test drive during "Bus Driver University" on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Jackson High School. Danny Walter

He said the schedule of the job isn't appealing to some, being part time with two routes a day, in the morning and afternoon.

"Drivers come in at 5:45 a.m. and return to the yard before 8 a.m.," Kinder said. "The afternoon shift runs from around 2:15 p.m. and returns between 4 and 5 p.m."

Kinder said the pay rate for a bus driver in the Jackson School District is $43.88 per route. He said two hours per route is how it is calculated, or $21.94 per hour.

"So, $87.76 per day, if they do nothing else, times 172 days," Kinder said. "Extra trips are paid at a different rate depending on the length of the trip."

Brenda Harris, one of the instructors showing potential drivers the ropes, said she has been a Jackson school bus driver for almost 12 years and an instructor for nine.

Potential drivers could test drive both a conventional and a transit bus. Harris said a conventional bus has a passenger capacity of 71 compared to a transit bus, the kind with a flat nose, that can carry up to 84 passengers.