All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 12, 2023
Jackson School District Board of Education to be updated on improvement plan
Jackson Board of Education members will discuss the district's Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12. Ongoing CSIP objectives listed include the status of the district's long-range facility needs, minimum fund balance and budget for major capital expenditures. Upcoming objectives include assessment of "Climate and Culture" data from all stakeholder groups and exploring the possibility of expanding Early Childhood Education opportunities...
Danny Walter
The Jackson Board of Education will discuss the district's Comprehensive School Improvement Plan at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The Jackson Board of Education will discuss the district's Comprehensive School Improvement Plan at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12.Submitted

Jackson Board of Education members will discuss the district's Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Ongoing CSIP objectives listed include the status of the district's long-range facility needs, minimum fund balance and budget for major capital expenditures. Upcoming objectives include assessment of "Climate and Culture" data from all stakeholder groups and exploring the possibility of expanding Early Childhood Education opportunities.

In other business, superintendent Scott Smith will present district enrollment numbers for the 2023-24 school year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Associate superintendent Jessica Maxwell will present an evaluation of the district's program for students at risk of failing or dropping out of school. Maxwell will discuss how the program prevents such incidents from occurring and the district's systematic approaches to providing support for students struggling in school.

The board will also consider adopting a Special Education Compliance plan and options for early notification of retirement or resignation of district staff.

The meeting begins at 6:15 p.m. in the Jackson High School Ignite Center at 315 S. Missouri St. in Jackson.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in wate...
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces for...
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featured speaker for dinner
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featured speaker for dinner
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy