Associate superintendent Jessica Maxwell will present an evaluation of the district's program for students at risk of failing or dropping out of school. Maxwell will discuss how the program prevents such incidents from occurring and the district's systematic approaches to providing support for students struggling in school.

The board will also consider adopting a Special Education Compliance plan and options for early notification of retirement or resignation of district staff.

The meeting begins at 6:15 p.m. in the Jackson High School Ignite Center at 315 S. Missouri St. in Jackson.