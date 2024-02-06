Jackson Board of Education members will discuss the district's Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Ongoing CSIP objectives listed include the status of the district's long-range facility needs, minimum fund balance and budget for major capital expenditures. Upcoming objectives include assessment of "Climate and Culture" data from all stakeholder groups and exploring the possibility of expanding Early Childhood Education opportunities.
In other business, superintendent Scott Smith will present district enrollment numbers for the 2023-24 school year.
Associate superintendent Jessica Maxwell will present an evaluation of the district's program for students at risk of failing or dropping out of school. Maxwell will discuss how the program prevents such incidents from occurring and the district's systematic approaches to providing support for students struggling in school.
The board will also consider adopting a Special Education Compliance plan and options for early notification of retirement or resignation of district staff.
The meeting begins at 6:15 p.m. in the Jackson High School Ignite Center at 315 S. Missouri St. in Jackson.
