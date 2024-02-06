Jackson R-2 School District has appealed a recent local court ruling in a long-running lawsuit over the district's events center.

Counsel for the district filed the appeal to the Eastern District of the state Court of Appeals on Thursday.

The appeal argues 32nd Judicial District Judge Benjamin Lewis incorrectly ruled how interest should be calculated on an earlier judgment in the case and should have deemed the district's debt paid in full because of a payment earlier this year. Court documents say the district will likely raise two issues:

"Whether the circuit court erred in overruling the school district's motion for an order showing satisfaction of the final judgment by requiring 'interest at the rate of 18% per annum, compounded monthly', instead of 'interest at the rate of one and one half percent (1 1/2%) per month' stated in the plain language of the final judgment."

"Whether the circuit court erred in overruling the school district's motion for an order showing satisfaction of the final judgment by requiring payment of additional interest on top of the Prompt Pay penalty interest paid by the school district because the Prompt Payment Act ... contains no language compounding its interest rate."

The case stems from a construction project that dates to 2006.

The project spawned two lawsuits -- one involving Penzel Construction of Jackson, general contractor for the project, and roofing issues, and the other involving the electrical contractor for the project, Total Electric of Farmington, Missouri. The portion of the suit involving the roof issues concluded years ago, with the school district paying about $1.2 million.

The Total Electric portion, however, has dragged on for years. A local jury awarded Total Electric $800,000 in its original judgment in 2010. The district did not pay the judgment, appealing the verdict, and starting the clock on interest penalties. Courts later found -- and upheld on appeal -- that the district violated the state's Prompt Pay Act, which implements financial penalties for failure to pay judgments.