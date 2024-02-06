The Jackson School District is taking action to address tests that show less-than-ideal and, in some cases, potentially dangerous lead levels in water sources in district buildings.

Jackson officials emailed parents of high school students last week after districtwide testing of hundreds of water sources across every school as part of Missouri’s Getting the Lead Out of School Drinking Water Act, passed in 2022.

The 2022 law establishes lead limits (5 parts per billion) lower than action requirements established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (15 ppb). And while many water sources across the district also exceeded EPA limits, almost all of them were discovered at water sources, such as science lab sinks or outdoor spigots, not used for drinking. Jackson assistant superintendent Dr. Keenan Kinder said he decided to have almost every water source tested, even if they weren’t officially drinking sources, because he wanted to “leave no stone unturned” and make the process as transparent as possible.

When water is not frequently run through fixtures, particularly in old sinks, lead buildup can occur, Kinder said. Kinder said the issue with the lead comes from fixtures, not the district’s water pipes or the city’s water supply. According to the Mayo Clinic, brass plumbing fixtures and copper pipes that are soldered with lead can release lead particles into tap water.

The fixes are rather simple. In some cases, filters solve the problem. Changing out a water fountain or putting in new fixtures are solutions. Notifications can be installed stating the water is not for drinking.

In only two occurrences did a drinking source at a school exceed the EPA’s actionable level. A water fountain to the left of the entrance at the Old Gym tested at 17.4 ppb. The fountain was removed and the line was capped until the fountain can be replaced with a new one. The Old Gym is used mostly for physical education classes, not for competitions involving public attendance. Kinder said the district installed water bottle fillers some time ago, which are used far more by students than the fountains.

The testing also revealed an icemaker in the office at Gordonville Elementary that exceeded the 15 ppb threshold. The Gordonville icemaker and the Old Gym water fountain were the only sources primarily meant for consumption that were found across the district to have exceeded the EPA’s actionable standards.

The tests uncovered many non-drinking sources that far exceeded the EPA’s limit of 15 ppb, however. One of the science lab sinks tested at 269 ppb, by far the highest, followed by another sink with a lead test of 101 ppb. More than 50 science lab sinks clocked in at above 15 ppb at the high school.

Each water source that even exceeds 5 ppb will be remediated in some way. They will be tested and approved again before the start of next school year.