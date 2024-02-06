The Jackson School District is taking action to address tests that show less-than-ideal and, in some cases, potentially dangerous lead levels in water sources in district buildings.
Jackson officials emailed parents of high school students last week after districtwide testing of hundreds of water sources across every school as part of Missouri’s Getting the Lead Out of School Drinking Water Act, passed in 2022.
The 2022 law establishes lead limits (5 parts per billion) lower than action requirements established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (15 ppb). And while many water sources across the district also exceeded EPA limits, almost all of them were discovered at water sources, such as science lab sinks or outdoor spigots, not used for drinking. Jackson assistant superintendent Dr. Keenan Kinder said he decided to have almost every water source tested, even if they weren’t officially drinking sources, because he wanted to “leave no stone unturned” and make the process as transparent as possible.
When water is not frequently run through fixtures, particularly in old sinks, lead buildup can occur, Kinder said. Kinder said the issue with the lead comes from fixtures, not the district’s water pipes or the city’s water supply. According to the Mayo Clinic, brass plumbing fixtures and copper pipes that are soldered with lead can release lead particles into tap water.
The fixes are rather simple. In some cases, filters solve the problem. Changing out a water fountain or putting in new fixtures are solutions. Notifications can be installed stating the water is not for drinking.
In only two occurrences did a drinking source at a school exceed the EPA’s actionable level. A water fountain to the left of the entrance at the Old Gym tested at 17.4 ppb. The fountain was removed and the line was capped until the fountain can be replaced with a new one. The Old Gym is used mostly for physical education classes, not for competitions involving public attendance. Kinder said the district installed water bottle fillers some time ago, which are used far more by students than the fountains.
The testing also revealed an icemaker in the office at Gordonville Elementary that exceeded the 15 ppb threshold. The Gordonville icemaker and the Old Gym water fountain were the only sources primarily meant for consumption that were found across the district to have exceeded the EPA’s actionable standards.
The tests uncovered many non-drinking sources that far exceeded the EPA’s limit of 15 ppb, however. One of the science lab sinks tested at 269 ppb, by far the highest, followed by another sink with a lead test of 101 ppb. More than 50 science lab sinks clocked in at above 15 ppb at the high school.
Each water source that even exceeds 5 ppb will be remediated in some way. They will be tested and approved again before the start of next school year.
At the elementary schools, Gordonville Elementary had four readings of more than 15 ppb; North Elementary had one — a rarely used classroom sink.
South Elementary and East Elementary were found to have zero readings that even exceeded Missouri’s 5 ppb threshold.
While 15 ppb kicks in action levels at the EPA, the EPA’s official statement is that no level of lead exposure is safe. Lead can accumulate in the body from a number of sources over time, which can cause many health problems, including high blood pressure, cardiovascular problems, kidney damage, miscarriage, pregnancy complications, brain and nervous system damage and hearing and speech problems, among others.
Lead is most dangerous to children younger than 6 years old. The law only requires that schools meet the 5 ppb threshold of water outlets intended for drinking or food preparation.
USA Today in 2016 reported some studies found harm to children from consuming lead levels above 5 ppb. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allows up to 5 ppb in bottled drinking water.
All told, Kinder said more than 900 water sources were tested across the district. The testing and follow-up remediation testing this year is funded by a grant that will cover supplies and labor. Kinder said he doesn’t yet know if the state will continue to fund the testing in future years.
All water sources that exceed the 5 ppb standard will be turned off, or signage will be posted not to drink the water until the sources are addressed.
Follow-up testing will be conducted to ensure the remediation methods were effective.
The Get the Lead out of School Drinking Water Act requires all drinking water outlets be initially tested prior to Thursday, Aug. 1 of this year, according to materials found on a state website. Missouri allocated a one-time amount of $27 million to fund the testing mandate, of which $121,000 is allocated to Jackson. The district allocations are based on student population and percentage of students on free and reduced lunches. The testing must take place every five years.
The Cape Girardeau School District has been tested for lead in drinking water, but district officials are waiting for results. District spokeswoman Kristin Tallent said the results will be shared with the public when they are available.
