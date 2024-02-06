All sections
NewsOctober 19, 2017

Jackson recycling hours reduced Nov. 4; no trash pickup Nov. 10

Jackson Recycling Center's winter hours begin Nov. 4. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The schedule will continue through March. The center, at 508 Eastview Court in Jackson, accepts cardboard; newspaper; magazines; office paper; junk mail; grocery bags; clear, green and brown glass; all plastic containers; aluminum, tin and steel cans; batteries; and electronic waste...

Southeast Missourian

The headline for this story has been changed to reflect the correct date there will be no trash pickup.

Jackson Recycling Center’s winter hours begin Nov. 4. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The schedule will continue through March.

The center, at 508 Eastview Court in Jackson, accepts cardboard; newspaper; magazines; office paper; junk mail; grocery bags; clear, green and brown glass; all plastic containers; aluminum, tin and steel cans; batteries; and electronic waste.

Also, in observation of Veterans Day, Jackson’s Sanitation Department will not operate Friday, Nov. 10. Collection normally done Friday will be picked up Monday, Nov. 13.

The recycling center also will be closed Nov. 10.

For more information, call the Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333 or the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, or visit www.jacksonmo.org or www.Facebook.com/JacksonMO.

Pertinent address:

508 Eastview Court, Jackson, Mo.

