Jackson recycling hours reduced Nov. 4; no trash pickup Nov. 10

The headline for this story has been changed to reflect the correct date there will be no trash pickup.

Jackson Recycling Center’s winter hours begin Nov. 4. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The schedule will continue through March.

The center, at 508 Eastview Court in Jackson, accepts cardboard; newspaper; magazines; office paper; junk mail; grocery bags; clear, green and brown glass; all plastic containers; aluminum, tin and steel cans; batteries; and electronic waste.

Also, in observation of Veterans Day, Jackson’s Sanitation Department will not operate Friday, Nov. 10. Collection normally done Friday will be picked up Monday, Nov. 13.