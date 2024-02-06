Jackson R-2 School District seeking two tax increases

(Editor's note: This is the first of a series of articles about the Jackson School District's tax propositions on the April 4 ballot.)

Jackson Indian stickers, whether representing the school itself or a recreational sports offshoot of the school's Indian brand, are adhered to vehicles throughout town. Business marquees wish luck to the school teams as they wind through their respective seasons.

Band and choir students come back with state medals.

The district posts good districtwide academic scores and graduation rates.

Students choose advanced courses and electives not found in nearby districts.

Then there are the facilities -- the high school campus is larger and more modern than many junior colleges. A new elementary school serves Jackson's east side. Several schools have seen upgrades in the last five to 10 years.

The pride that Jackson shows in its schools is demonstrated in many ways, some of which can be enumerated with data, others by brick and mortar and others by experience. Though not without its problems, the district does many things well by many measures.

Perhaps nothing embodies the idea that the community supports the Jackson R-2 School District more than this number: 931.

That's the enrollment increase in the district since the 2012-2013 school year, a boost of 19%. While the larger Bootheel region lost some 8,000 people between 2010 and 2020, Jackson school district has become a magnet for families in the Southeast Missouri area.

To put that number in perspective, 931 students is about four times the entire population of Oak Ridge, and just 200 shy of the population of Oran, Missouri. In the last decade, the district has welcomed an entire small town of students onto its buses and into its classrooms.

Jackson School District is feeling the growing pains of the student influx. The current eighth-grade class is projected to graduate 500 students -- roughly 140 more than this year's graduating class. Without intervention from taxpayers, district officials say, the district will take a step backward.

District officials have been working for more than a year to develop a strategic plan to address the continued growth of the district.

Now they are asking voters to approve two tax propositions on April 4 -- the first a .47 tax levy increase, which they say would give the district the operational funding it needs to raise teacher and staffing pay, as well as fund ongoing building maintenance; the second a .44 debt levy increase, which would allow the district to borrow and pump $60 million into building needs such as roof repairs, classroom expansions, a new performance center at the high school and delayed improvements at North Elementary School in Fruitland.

The plan is intended to address immediate needs, but also give schools room to expand as the district continues to grow.

It's a complex plan involving two proposals. The operations levy, Proposition I, will need a majority vote to pass. The general obligation bond, Proposition N, will require a 4/7 majority.

Superintendent Scott Smith said he knows asking for a tax increase is a tough ask at a time when inflation has affected people's personal finances. He said the owner of a $200,000 house is being asked to contribute what amounts to about 96 cents per day.

"We would not be going to voters if it wasn't a need," Smith said. "If this was a want, there is no way we would do this. This truly is a need for the district. If we want to continue to have Jackson the way everyone loves and admires and expects, to keep the great traditions that have gone on, it's a need."

R2 tax context

Propositions I and N will be voted on separately on the same ballot. They follow Proposition J, passed in 2017, which allowed the school district to borrow $22 million without raising the property tax. That measure -- passed by a 72% majority -- added classrooms to schools. Prior to that, in 2012, voters approved a proposition, which again did not raise the tax levy, to build East Elementary among many other upgrades. The last time the property tax rate was increased was in 2005, when voters agreed to expand the high school. The previous measures primarily addressed space for students. But as the buildings and student body grew, so did the district workforce.

Due to the increased payroll over time, the larger student body and more-recent inflation pressures, the district has not been able to keep pace financially, officials said. Teacher pay has fallen behind. Unrestricted fund balances have fallen every year since 2016-2017. (Unrestricted fund balances are essentially the funds remaining after a fiscal year completes and are available to spend until revenue from property taxes begins to flow in December.) What was a 25.6% fund balance in 2017-2018 now sits at 14%.

One reason the fund balances have shrunk is the cost of two lawsuits that embroiled the district for more than a decade. The suits stemmed from a construction project and involved the general contractor, Penzel Construction, and an electrical contractor, Total Electric. Over the course of the legal actions, the district paid about $7 million in settlements and about $2 million in legal costs, though not all of those costs directly related to the suits.

According to Matt Lacy, assistant superintendent, the lawsuits did not significantly affect the district's financial condition.

"While the recently settled legal issues were not advantageous for the district financially, the need for propositions I and N are not derived from the lawsuit," he explained. "The district has pursued and obtained alternative funding sources, such as grants, that have offset the costs associated with the lawsuit. ... The need for propositions I and N are attributed to a growing student population coupled with a tax levy that has remained unchanged for 17-plus years."

The growing number of students coupled with decreased fund balances is a concerning trend that requires a correction, one way or another, school officials say. Salaries and benefits of the district account for 73% of the district's expenses, according to district figures.