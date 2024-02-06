After more than an hour of public comments at a public hearing Wednesday, the Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission ultimately voted in favor of issuing Dru and Tara Reeves a special-use permit to operate their reptile rescue as an in-home business without special regulations.
The nine-member board voted 7-2 with dissenting votes cast by board members Janice Unger and Bill Fadler.
The public hearing opened with city attorney Tom Ludwig clarifying that whether something qualifies an operation as a business is to be determined by whether it has any effect on the nature of the neighborhood and its traffic.
In this case, Ludwig said he found Reeves Reptile Rescue's in-home activities to qualify as a business and said he was stunned to learn there were no city ordinances in Jackson limiting the ownership of exotic animals.
The Reeves were sworn in together to speak before members of the planning and zoning commission, and expressed a desire to comply with any needed regulations.
Dru Reeves cited the rescue's value to the community as an animal resource unavailable anywhere else nearby, and mentioned an instance where he assisted the Cape Girardeau animal control unit in caring for a bearded dragon.
Tara estimated the in-home reptile rescue to currently house about 30 animals, and explained that while visitors come by on a somewhat regular basis, the rescue's diligent adoption methods operate in a controlled manner with proper screening and scheduled appointments.
Multiple supporters of the shelter spoke during the public hearing, many of whom had adopted reptiles from the Reeves.
One man told the board about his 8-year-old daughter and her recently adopted panther chameleon, Rosie, and described seeing his daughter's happiness as she learned to feed and care for the exotic animal.
Another man said he didn't like snakes originally but his experiences helping the Reeves care for their reptiles gave him an appreciation for the animals, and he has since adopted a snake.
Although his daughter told him she would not visit if he adopted a snake, he said she has since overcome her apprehensions and is now considering a career in veterinary care with an emphasis on exotic animals.
The man said he does not consider himself a volunteer at a shelter, but rather he considers himself a person helping a friend watch pets.
Andrew Bell, an employee at Skyview Animal Clinic, said he quickly got to know the Reeves once he began at the veterinary practice and described the couple as a "staple" at the animal clinic.
The veterinary employee cited Dru Reeves' online social network of exotic-animal enthusiasts as one of the many reasons the Reeves are well-equipped for exotic animal care.
"We rely on them just as much as they rely on us," Bell said.
One woman was overcome with emotion as she praised the Reeves for taking on the unique task of operating a rarely-seen reptile rescue.
The one voice of opposition came from a neighbor who cordially told the board that although many good things could be said about the shelter, they must acknowledge the operation's growth over the years and pointed to a looming issue of where the rescue goes from here.
He acknowledged the Reeves' good-natured animal efforts but pleaded with the board to consider its municipal obligations to citizens.
"I have an opinion, right or wrong," the neighbor said. "... [Dru's] cause is good [and has] great intentions. I just think it's expanding too far, too fast."
After hearing the complaints, the board advised the Reeves to take minor courtesies of dumping water in storm drains rather than drains near property lines and considered adding a limitation on the special-use permit limiting the number of vehicles allowed at the residence for business reasons.
However, a criticism of that limitation was made by Fadler and the board settled on a proposal to approve the special-use permit without any limitations.
With the commission's majority decision to approve, the special-use permit will next go before the board of aldermen for another public hearing to ultimately decide its issuance.
