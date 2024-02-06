After more than an hour of public comments at a public hearing Wednesday, the Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission ultimately voted in favor of issuing Dru and Tara Reeves a special-use permit to operate their reptile rescue as an in-home business without special regulations.

The nine-member board voted 7-2 with dissenting votes cast by board members Janice Unger and Bill Fadler.

The public hearing opened with city attorney Tom Ludwig clarifying that whether something qualifies an operation as a business is to be determined by whether it has any effect on the nature of the neighborhood and its traffic.

In this case, Ludwig said he found Reeves Reptile Rescue's in-home activities to qualify as a business and said he was stunned to learn there were no city ordinances in Jackson limiting the ownership of exotic animals.

The Reeves were sworn in together to speak before members of the planning and zoning commission, and expressed a desire to comply with any needed regulations.

Dru Reeves cited the rescue's value to the community as an animal resource unavailable anywhere else nearby, and mentioned an instance where he assisted the Cape Girardeau animal control unit in caring for a bearded dragon.

Tara estimated the in-home reptile rescue to currently house about 30 animals, and explained that while visitors come by on a somewhat regular basis, the rescue's diligent adoption methods operate in a controlled manner with proper screening and scheduled appointments.

Multiple supporters of the shelter spoke during the public hearing, many of whom had adopted reptiles from the Reeves.

One man told the board about his 8-year-old daughter and her recently adopted panther chameleon, Rosie, and described seeing his daughter's happiness as she learned to feed and care for the exotic animal.

Another man said he didn't like snakes originally but his experiences helping the Reeves care for their reptiles gave him an appreciation for the animals, and he has since adopted a snake.

Although his daughter told him she would not visit if he adopted a snake, he said she has since overcome her apprehensions and is now considering a career in veterinary care with an emphasis on exotic animals.