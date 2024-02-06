Jackson puts North Elementary gym in ballot language for Prop N

If Proposition N passes Tuesday, April 4, North Elementary will finally get its new gymnasium.

Voters there were disappointed when the school did not get the gym built as part of Proposition J, the district's previous tax initiative.

Jackson officials, in their communications prior to that tax initiative, had told voters a gym in that school would be built, but the district ultimately decided just prior to construction that the need for a middle school gymnasium was more urgent.

This time, unlike Prop J, the district has put the North gymnasium project in the ballot language for Proposition N. The school will also get space for up to four more classrooms as well.

Proposition N, a companion to Proposition I, will need a 4/7 majority to pass. It will pump $60 million into several construction projects across the district. Proposition I, if passed by a simple majority, will provide the district with about $3 million more per year for operating costs to increase teacher pay, among other operations objectives.

While it didn't deliver the gym as expected, Prop J did expand North Elementary. The school has a new wing of classrooms and a new library thanks to the last tax proposal.

Adding the gym in Proposition N will eliminate a lot of daily work and give the Fruitland community more space to meet and play, according to North Elementary principal Andlle Naeter.

The school's current gymnasium doubles as the school's cafeteria. Staff at the school have coined a humorous nickname for the space: the gymateria and cafenasium.