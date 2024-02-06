Jackson Public Works employees take on new roles

In what city manager Jim Roach called a lateral move for two employees, Public Works is seeing some reorganization.
Kent Peetz is now the director of public works, a title formerly held by Rodney Bollinger, now director of administrative services, Roach announced at Monday's board of aldermen regular meeting.
Many infrastructure projects will begin in 2018, Roach said, and Peetz has expertise in that arena.
Peetz has been the head of the wastewater treatment plant for 12 years, he said.
Peetz will continue to oversee wastewater, Roach said, and also will oversee drinking water, streets and engineering.
Bollinger will continue working in building and planning, overseeing solid-waste management and will have a newly formalized role as the public-information officer, Roach said.
"He has years of expertise and will continue to be an internal consultant for some of those activities," including contract administration, easement acquisition and other duties, Roach said.
"I think there's room to grow both employees in both positions," Roach said. "I think this will serve the public much better as it matches up the skills and duties better."
The first task order under the municipal separate storm-sewer system, or MS4, permit will begin this month, city engineer Clint Brown said. Chesterfield, Missouri, firm HR Green is Jackson's consultant on the permit.
The MS4 is required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, or DNR.
HR Green representatives will meet with city staff, Brown said, collect data, review copies of previous MS4 permit applications and find out more about what Jackson has done in the past. That will allow the company to recommend cost-saving techniques the city could use that still would meet DNR requirements, Brown said.
The next task order will need to come out of recommendations from meetings for the first task order, Brown said.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.