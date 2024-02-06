Jackson Public Works employees take on new roles

In what city manager Jim Roach called a lateral move for two employees, Public Works is seeing some reorganization.

Kent Peetz is now the director of public works, a title formerly held by Rodney Bollinger, now director of administrative services, Roach announced at Monday's board of aldermen regular meeting.

Many infrastructure projects will begin in 2018, Roach said, and Peetz has expertise in that arena.

Peetz has been the head of the wastewater treatment plant for 12 years, he said.

Peetz will continue to oversee wastewater, Roach said, and also will oversee drinking water, streets and engineering.

Bollinger will continue working in building and planning, overseeing solid-waste management and will have a newly formalized role as the public-information officer, Roach said.

"He has years of expertise and will continue to be an internal consultant for some of those activities," including contract administration, easement acquisition and other duties, Roach said.

"I think there's room to grow both employees in both positions," Roach said. "I think this will serve the public much better as it matches up the skills and duties better."