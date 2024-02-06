Jackson plans sewer system smoke tests

Jackson’s Public Works Department will conduct smoke tests of the city’s sanitary sewer system starting Monday and continuing through October.

Smoke testing is performed to find leaks that allow stormwater into the system, according to Jackson public works director Kent Peetz, who said people may observe smoke coming from plumbing vents on the roofs of homes and buildings — which is normal — or from the ground, which could indicate a broken pipe or missing clean-out cap.

Pink door-hanger notices will be distributed by city crews throughout testing areas before testing begins.

Peetz said the smoke used during the tests is nontoxic, harmless and creates no fire hazard. Any smoke inside a home or commercial building could be a sign of defective plumbing or dry drain traps.