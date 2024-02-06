All sections
NewsSeptember 14, 2020

Jackson plans sewer system smoke tests

Jackson's Public Works Department will conduct smoke tests of the city's sanitary sewer system starting Monday and continuing through October. Smoke testing is performed to find leaks that allow stormwater into the system, according to Jackson public works director Kent Peetz, who said people may observe smoke coming from plumbing vents on the roofs of homes and buildings — which is normal — or from the ground, which could indicate a broken pipe or missing clean-out cap...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Jackson’s Public Works Department will conduct smoke tests of the city’s sanitary sewer system starting Monday and continuing through October.

Smoke testing is performed to find leaks that allow stormwater into the system, according to Jackson public works director Kent Peetz, who said people may observe smoke coming from plumbing vents on the roofs of homes and buildings — which is normal — or from the ground, which could indicate a broken pipe or missing clean-out cap.

Pink door-hanger notices will be distributed by city crews throughout testing areas before testing begins.

Peetz said the smoke used during the tests is nontoxic, harmless and creates no fire hazard. Any smoke inside a home or commercial building could be a sign of defective plumbing or dry drain traps.

Residents and businesses in testing areas should run water in floor drains, sinks and tubs to make sure water is in all traps in order to prevent smoke from entering the structures, Peetz said.

Most of the testing activity will take place in city streets. However, it may be necessary for public works employees to briefly walk into yards in order to document their observations.

For more information about the testing process, contact the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.

