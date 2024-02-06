Jackson park facilities, including pool, gradually opening

It’s been two months since Jackson suspended most parks and recreation activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something Shane Anderson thought he’d never see.

“It was something I’ve never experienced in my 23 years here,” the Jackson parks and recreation director said. “I never imagined we’d ever have to shut everything down, but we did, and for good reason.”

But now that people have become more accustomed to social distancing and the number of new coronavirus cases in the area appears to have leveled off, Jackson is gradually starting to reopen its park facilities.

One of the most visible signs things are returning to normal — or at least somewhat normal — will be the opening of the Jackson Swimming Pool next week.

The pool is slated to open Monday, about two weeks later than it normally would have opened, and pool patrons will notice several steps are being taken to reduce the chances of spreading coronavirus.

“Three main things will be in place,” Anderson said. “Social distancing, increased signage and enhanced cleaning of everything.”

Pool hours will be the same as last year, 1 to 6 p.m. daily, but the Mondays through Saturdays admission fee for those age 5 and older will be $4 this year instead of last year’s $3 rate. Children age 4 and younger will still be admitted free as long as they are accompanied by an adult or responsible party paying full admission. Sundays will still be designated as family days with admission for those age 5 and older set at $1.50 each.

The pool normally has a capacity of 293, but to help maintain social distancing, attendance will be limited to no more than 147 people, or about 50% of capacity.

“We’re really going to be watching our social interaction between staff and customers and between staff and staff,” Anderson said. “We’ll have signs (about social distancing and other safety measures), we’ll have one way in and one way out, which will help us monitor the attendance, sneeze guards will be up and anywhere there’s people, we’ll have hand sanitizer.”

To help discourage people from congregating in the concessions area or the pool deck, the picnic tables and chairs have been removed.