Jackson Oktoberfest ready to launch Friday

Sunny weather with temperatures in the mid-60s are expected for this year's iteration of Jackson Oktoberfest in uptown Jackson.
The 2022 edition of the annual two-day autumnal event kicks off Friday night, inspired by brewmasters in the city of Munich, Germany.
Oktoberfest in the seat of Cape Girardeau County will once again feature live music, food, beer and family-friendly activities.
Saturday's schedule features music, a pet parade and stein-hoisting.
5 to 7 p.m. — Volksmarch, literally "people's march"
7 p.m. — Tap the Keg
7 to 11 p.m. — Music by The Fault Line Band
10 a.m. — Venue opens
11 a.m. — Pet parade starts
11 a.m. — Stein-hosting begins
11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Music by Die Fluss Katzen (name means "The River Cats")
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Doug Rees performs
6 to 10 p.m. — Music by Old Cape Road
