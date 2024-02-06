All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 4, 2022

Jackson Oktoberfest ready to launch Friday

Sunny weather with temperatures in the mid-60s are expected for this year's iteration of Jackson Oktoberfest in uptown Jackson. The 2022 edition of the annual two-day autumnal event kicks off Friday night, inspired by brewmasters in the city of Munich, Germany...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
JJ Dennison laughs while dancing Oct. 5, 2019, during a concert at Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest in uptown Jackson. This year's two-day Oktoberfest begins Friday.
JJ Dennison laughs while dancing Oct. 5, 2019, during a concert at Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest in uptown Jackson. This year's two-day Oktoberfest begins Friday.Southeast Missourian file

Sunny weather with temperatures in the mid-60s are expected for this year's iteration of Jackson Oktoberfest in uptown Jackson.

The 2022 edition of the annual two-day autumnal event kicks off Friday night, inspired by brewmasters in the city of Munich, Germany.

Oktoberfest in the seat of Cape Girardeau County will once again feature live music, food, beer and family-friendly activities.

Saturday's schedule features music, a pet parade and stein-hoisting.

Friday

5 to 7 p.m. — Volksmarch, literally "people's march"

7 p.m. — Tap the Keg

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

7 to 11 p.m. — Music by The Fault Line Band

Saturday

10 a.m. — Venue opens

11 a.m. — Pet parade starts

11 a.m. — Stein-hosting begins

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Music by Die Fluss Katzen (name means "The River Cats")

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Doug Rees performs

6 to 10 p.m. — Music by Old Cape Road

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy