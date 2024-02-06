Jackson OKs permit for towing business

Three weeks after tabling the matter because of some citizen opposition, Jackson Board of Aldermen members voted 7-1 — Alderman Dave Hitt dissenting — on Monday, Nov. 7, to approve a special-use permit to allow a towing business to be located at 1383 S. Hope St.

After hearing resident concerns Oct. 17, aldermen decided to delay action on Pat Morgan's request to place his Land Escapes LLC business on 1.6 acres of South Hope at West Jackson Trail.

Concerns aired included potential decrease in property values, traffic congestion, gas and oil running into a nearby creek and possible negative effects on Jackson tourism.

After listening to the concerns, Morgan told aldermen he will keep the parcel mowed, will add landscaping, will place a culvert in the ditch to prevent runoff, will lower a hill in order to keep more on-site cars out of eye-level for passing vehicles and will leave a tree buffer along South Hope.