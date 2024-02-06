All sections
NewsNovember 8, 2022

Jackson OKs permit for towing business

Three weeks after tabling the matter because of some citizen opposition, Jackson Board of Aldermen members voted 7-1 — Alderman Dave Hitt dissenting — on Monday, Nov. 7, to approve a special-use permit to allow a towing business to be located at 1383 S. Hope St...

Jeff Long
Land Escapes LLC's current location at 998 N. High St. in Jackson. On Monday, Nov. 7, the Jackson Board of Aldermen OK'd a special-use permit to allow the company to operate a towing business on 1.6 acres at 1383 S. Hope St. Some residents had opposed the permit at a Oct. 17 aldermen meeting, causing the board to table approval at the time.
Land Escapes LLC's current location at 998 N. High St. in Jackson. On Monday, Nov. 7, the Jackson Board of Aldermen OK'd a special-use permit to allow the company to operate a towing business on 1.6 acres at 1383 S. Hope St. Some residents had opposed the permit at a Oct. 17 aldermen meeting, causing the board to table approval at the time.

Three weeks after tabling the matter because of some citizen opposition, Jackson Board of Aldermen members voted 7-1 — Alderman Dave Hitt dissenting — on Monday, Nov. 7, to approve a special-use permit to allow a towing business to be located at 1383 S. Hope St.

After hearing resident concerns Oct. 17, aldermen decided to delay action on Pat Morgan's request to place his Land Escapes LLC business on 1.6 acres of South Hope at West Jackson Trail.

Concerns aired included potential decrease in property values, traffic congestion, gas and oil running into a nearby creek and possible negative effects on Jackson tourism.

After listening to the concerns, Morgan told aldermen he will keep the parcel mowed, will add landscaping, will place a culvert in the ditch to prevent runoff, will lower a hill in order to keep more on-site cars out of eye-level for passing vehicles and will leave a tree buffer along South Hope.

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission had previously given its OK to the permit request allowing special use in a C-2 General Commercial District.

Morgan asked for the permit after telling the city he was running out of space at his current location, 998 N. High St., across the street from an entrance to City Park.

Other action

  • Set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, on the city's proposed 2023 annual budget.
  • Approved preliminary plats for Phases 8 and 9 for Savers Farm subdivision.
  • Approved new rental fee schedule for Jackson Civic Center.
  • Approved $75,000 bid of Texas-based Southern Bleacher Co. for bleacher purchases.
  • Approved $6,870 bid of Municipal Equipment Co. of Earth City, Missouri, for purchase and installation of cellular monitoring services at sanitary sewer lift stations.
  • Approved $9,800 task order from Cape Girardeau's Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering and Testing for ground penetrating radar services on Rolling Fields Drive and Mulberry Street.
  • Approved $4,900 task order from Lochmueller Group of St. Louis for engineering services in the Greensferry Road Traffic Study project.
