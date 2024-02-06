All sections
NewsDecember 22, 2022

Jackson OKs 2023 budget, economic development fund

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs has referred to the city's approved 2023 spending plan as "a good, solid budget overall, with realistic revenues projected." Hahs told city aldermen Monday, Dec. 19, that expected municipal revenues totals $39.5 million in the budget...

Jeff Long
Jeff Long
Dwain Hahs,
Dwain Hahs,Jackson mayor

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs has referred to the city's approved 2023 spending plan as "a good, solid budget overall, with realistic revenues projected."

Hahs told city aldermen Monday, Dec. 19, that expected municipal revenues totals $39.5 million in the budget.

"We've been able to address our employees with salary increases, and we were able to add a holiday," he said, a reference to the Juneteenth observance of the emancipation of U.S. slaves on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Electric fees for city residents will not rise in next year's budget.

Hahs, who intends to run for a fifth two-year mayoral term in April, reminded those in attendance municipal wastewater fees will go up next year following Aug. 2 voter approval of a $10.1 million no-tax-increase bond referendum.

The plebiscite, aimed at upgrading Jackson's 33-year-old treatment plant on Lee Avenue, authorized a one-time 10% hike in wastewater user fees, applicable in 2023 only.

Plans

Hahs noted the 2023 budget will allow the city to work on some "major" projects.

  • West Mary Street Bridge replacement.
  • Water and wastewater system upgrades.
  • Fire station remodeling.
  • Work on an electric substation on South Old Orchard Road.
  • Concrete and asphalt road maintenance.
  • Parks and Recreation projects, which Hahs said will utilize $1.8 million of Jackson's $3 million allocation through the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
  • Jackson's share of utility relocation for the upcoming U.S. 61 project.

Fund established

Aldermen also voted to use $1 million in municipal unrestricted surplus money in 2023 to create the "Economic Development Reserve Fund."

According to the wording of the approved ordinance, "the mayor and board of aldermen find traditional tools for encouraging economic development may be insufficient or inapplicable to best accomplish stated goals," which the measure said included "development of a vibrant and secure business climate and economy in the citizens' best interest."

All monies expended from the new fund must be OK'd by a majority of the Board of Aldermen, the ordinance read.

Local News
