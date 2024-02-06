Jackson OKs 2023 budget, economic development fund

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs has referred to the city's approved 2023 spending plan as "a good, solid budget overall, with realistic revenues projected."

Hahs told city aldermen Monday, Dec. 19, that expected municipal revenues totals $39.5 million in the budget.

"We've been able to address our employees with salary increases, and we were able to add a holiday," he said, a reference to the Juneteenth observance of the emancipation of U.S. slaves on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Electric fees for city residents will not rise in next year's budget.

Hahs, who intends to run for a fifth two-year mayoral term in April, reminded those in attendance municipal wastewater fees will go up next year following Aug. 2 voter approval of a $10.1 million no-tax-increase bond referendum.

The plebiscite, aimed at upgrading Jackson's 33-year-old treatment plant on Lee Avenue, authorized a one-time 10% hike in wastewater user fees, applicable in 2023 only.