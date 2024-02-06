Jackson officials to discuss kinds of vehicles OK'd for city streets

Deane Sprout of Jackson recently bought a converted electric golf cart with the intent of making short neighborhood trips since gasoline is so expensive — only to discover the city doesn't permit such a vehicle on its streets.
"The best thing would be to allow (the cart) to be used on streets where the posted limit is 30 mph or less," said Sprout, who bought his conveyance two weeks ago for $8,100.
City administrator Jim Roach confirmed city's aldermen discussed the issue a couple of years ago.
"We did talk once about crafting an ordinance but got bogged down in the details and it just didn't go anywhere," said Roach said Wednesday.
Among the complexities to be resolved, Roach said, were a minimum age, insurance requirements, seat belt usage and other safety concerns, a special sticker designation, crossing of state routes and the kinds of vehicles to include in a proposed new city law.
Golf carts, scooters and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were mentioned during public comment period in Monday's Board of Aldermen study session.
Sprout said times have changed since municipal officials last discussed the matter in-depth.
"Two years ago, gas was $1.80 but now it's closer to $5, so there's more incentive to do something now," Sprout opined.
Sprout addressed the board briefly Monday and asked for reconsideration.
"This could be a plus for Jackson, too, because the city has its own electric power," Sprout told the Southeast Missourian.
"When we recharge our cart, (the city) would gain money," he said, referring to the pool purchase of electricity in which the city participates.
"(My golf cart) has five batteries in it and can go around 35 miles roundtrip on a single charge, plus it has a gauge showing how much power the batteries have left," Sprout added.
At this week's session, there was sentiment expressed during the meeting's public comment period about restricting use of an electric-powered cart only to side streets.
"Collector" roads, such as Oak Street and Farmington Road, would likely be prohibited because of the speed of traffic, aldermanic discussion revealed. Using an arterial thoroughfare such as East Jackson Boulevard would also not be permitted.
First Ward Alderman Paul Sander told his colleagues he is recently back from a trip to Duluth, Minnesota, a city of 86,000 people, where vehicles such as Sprout's were allowed on municipal back streets with posted speeds restricted to 30 mph.
Roach said he intends to put the issue on the July 5 study session agenda for formal discussion.
"Whatever happens at that meeting will drive what follows, if anything," he said, noting city staff will not be directed to put together a report unless aldermen show enough interest in taking the matter further.
