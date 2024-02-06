Jackson officials to discuss kinds of vehicles OK'd for city streets

Deane Sprout of Jackson recently bought a converted electric golf cart with the intent of making short neighborhood trips since gasoline is so expensive — only to discover the city doesn't permit such a vehicle on its streets.

"The best thing would be to allow (the cart) to be used on streets where the posted limit is 30 mph or less," said Sprout, who bought his conveyance two weeks ago for $8,100.

City administrator Jim Roach confirmed city's aldermen discussed the issue a couple of years ago.

"We did talk once about crafting an ordinance but got bogged down in the details and it just didn't go anywhere," said Roach said Wednesday.

Among the complexities to be resolved, Roach said, were a minimum age, insurance requirements, seat belt usage and other safety concerns, a special sticker designation, crossing of state routes and the kinds of vehicles to include in a proposed new city law.

Golf carts, scooters and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were mentioned during public comment period in Monday's Board of Aldermen study session.

Sprout said times have changed since municipal officials last discussed the matter in-depth.

"Two years ago, gas was $1.80 but now it's closer to $5, so there's more incentive to do something now," Sprout opined.

Sprout addressed the board briefly Monday and asked for reconsideration.