Jackson officials OK bridge, road projects

Jackson Board of Aldermen unanimously voted Tuesday to approve $1,643,870.58 for bridge and sidewalk construction and $346,960.80 for asphalt improvements.

The accepted bid for the bridge and sidewalk plan came from Putz Construction LLC of Millersville.

Described as a "low water bridge" by city officials, the current bridge at West Mary Street has been known to flood and become impassable during storms. The West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project aims to bring the bridge above the floodplain and add a walkway, allowing increased foot traffic.

The decision marks the second project approval granted to Putz Construction, which recently received the $550,000 Hubble Creek Bridge project, connecting Parkview Street and Cascade Drive in Jackson.