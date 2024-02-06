All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 6, 2022

Jackson officials OK bridge, road projects

Jackson Board of Aldermen unanimously voted Tuesday to approve $1,643,870.58 for bridge and sidewalk construction and $346,960.80 for asphalt improvements. The accepted bid for the bridge and sidewalk plan came from Putz Construction LLC of Millersville...

Michael Leifer
story image illustation
Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Jackson Board of Aldermen unanimously voted Tuesday to approve $1,643,870.58 for bridge and sidewalk construction and $346,960.80 for asphalt improvements.

The accepted bid for the bridge and sidewalk plan came from Putz Construction LLC of Millersville.

Described as a "low water bridge" by city officials, the current bridge at West Mary Street has been known to flood and become impassable during storms. The West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project aims to bring the bridge above the floodplain and add a walkway, allowing increased foot traffic.

The decision marks the second project approval granted to Putz Construction, which recently received the $550,000 Hubble Creek Bridge project, connecting Parkview Street and Cascade Drive in Jackson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As city officials announced last week, Putz Construction e was the lowest bidder for the proposed construction. The company's application was accompanied with a letter of recommendation from Cochran Engineering of Farmington, Missouri, which has previously provided services for Putz Construction's local projects.

Jackson aldermen also accepted the bid of Paving Pros LLC, of Oak Ridge to commence the 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.

According to Kent Peetz, Jackson's Public Works director, the project will improve pavement on Old Toll Road, North Georgia Street, Old Cape Road East, Daisy Street, Russell Avenue, Morgan Street, Farmington Road and Oak Hill Road. The anticipated final day of construction, Peetz said, will be Nov. 10.

Peetz added that the cost of the pavement improvement project is not unusual relative to projects of the past. Peetz said the amount falls within an "average" historical range.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy