Jackson officials OK bridge, road projects

Jackson Board of Aldermen unanimously voted Tuesday to approve $1,643,870.58 for bridge and sidewalk construction and $346,960.80 for asphalt improvements.
The accepted bid for the bridge and sidewalk plan came from Putz Construction LLC of Millersville.
Described as a "low water bridge" by city officials, the current bridge at West Mary Street has been known to flood and become impassable during storms. The West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project aims to bring the bridge above the floodplain and add a walkway, allowing increased foot traffic.
The decision marks the second project approval granted to Putz Construction, which recently received the $550,000 Hubble Creek Bridge project, connecting Parkview Street and Cascade Drive in Jackson.
As city officials announced last week, Putz Construction e was the lowest bidder for the proposed construction. The company's application was accompanied with a letter of recommendation from Cochran Engineering of Farmington, Missouri, which has previously provided services for Putz Construction's local projects.
Jackson aldermen also accepted the bid of Paving Pros LLC, of Oak Ridge to commence the 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
According to Kent Peetz, Jackson's Public Works director, the project will improve pavement on Old Toll Road, North Georgia Street, Old Cape Road East, Daisy Street, Russell Avenue, Morgan Street, Farmington Road and Oak Hill Road. The anticipated final day of construction, Peetz said, will be Nov. 10.
Peetz added that the cost of the pavement improvement project is not unusual relative to projects of the past. Peetz said the amount falls within an "average" historical range.
