Jackson native starts GoFundMe for City Park basketball venue

Josh Lukefahr wants something done about the outdoor basketball courts at City Park in Jackson and he's launched an online GoFundMe fundraising page to raise money in hopes of restoring them.

Lukefahr, a 1997 Jackson High School graduate and two-year letterman as an Indians point guard, played on the lighted courts along West Park Street near the National Guard Armory as a boy.

"Growing up here in the '90s, this is where everybody was. You'd have people waiting in line to play the next game," said Lukefahr, western U.S. marketing director for Sobi-North America, a biopharmaceutical firm.

He is dismayed at the condition of the courts today.

"They're in bad shape. You see grass growing through. You can't see the lines on the three-point line or the free throw line," Lukefahr said.

"Look at that hoop there," Lukefahr said Wednesday. "It's obviously been welded onto the backboard so the ball doesn't have a chance of going in with a bank shot."

Lukefahr's GoFundMe effort seeks $10,000.

"I did some research on what resurfacing might cost as well as new posts, new backboards, some concrete on the two worst sections to close everything in, maybe some fencing and some signage," he said.

City input

"Those courts were on the redo list, as was the tennis venue, had the use tax passed," said Mayor Dwain Hahs, referring to the failed Nov. 2 referendum to pass a use tax for park improvements. The plebiscite failed by a 57% to 43% vote.

"Donations are encouraged and we like to work with groups and individuals," Hahs said, noting private gifts made possible upgrades to the park's rock garden. "Unfortunately, we don't have enough money to do everything from the city's budget."