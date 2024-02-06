All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 20, 2021

Jackson native pens memoir on family struggles with cancer

When Marcia Jackson's husband died from glioblastoma in 2017, she didn't know what to do. She already lost two family members to the same cancer and felt hopeless. Suddenly, one day, she said she decided to give support to people who also lost close family to terminal illnesses. Last December, Jackson published the book "Glioblastoma, Grief and Grace: A Memoir of Our Three Close Family Members with Glioblastoma."...

Monica Obradovic
Marcia Jackson's memoir, "Glioblastoma, Grief and Grace: A Memoir of Our Three Close Family Members with Glioblastoma," is available for purchase now. The book covers Jackson's three family members who died from glioblastoma, a malignant brain cancer.
Marcia Jackson's memoir, "Glioblastoma, Grief and Grace: A Memoir of Our Three Close Family Members with Glioblastoma," is available for purchase now. The book covers Jackson's three family members who died from glioblastoma, a malignant brain cancer.Submitted

When Marcia Jackson's husband died from glioblastoma in 2017, she didn't know what to do. She already lost two family members to the same cancer and felt hopeless.

Suddenly, one day, she said she decided to give support to people who also lost close family to terminal illnesses. Last December, Jackson published the book "Glioblastoma, Grief and Grace: A Memoir of Our Three Close Family Members with Glioblastoma."

The book is a memoir of Jackson and her family's journey with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer commonly found in the brain or spinal chord. Jackson lost her mother-in-law to glioblastoma in 1986. Her mother then died from it nine years later.

Jackson's husband, David V. Jackson, died from glioblastoma in 2017. A tumor in the frontal lobe of his brain grew to the size of a lemon by the time doctors found it. Jackson said she knew something was wrong when her husband, a computer whiz and pilot, had trouble speaking.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

David Jackson died five months after his diagnosis. The couple were childhood sweethearts and had been married for 41 years.

Jackson said she wanted to spread awareness about glioblastoma, while also providing readers with comfort through her book.

"I hope other people who have lost close family members to terminal illness will know they're not alone," Jackson said.

Jackson is a native of Jackson and a graduate of Jackson High School. She now lives in Farmington, Missouri.

Her book may be purchased at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon in paperback and Kindle versions.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
Local NewsOct. 31
EPA and Missouri officials monitoring air quality after lith...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy