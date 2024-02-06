All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 11, 2020

Jackson Municipal Band’s summer concert series returns to Jackson City Park

Each week, the Jackson Municipal Band will be joined by a different guest performer to provide local community members with a free source of musical entertainment.

Caitlyn Limbaugh

The following story has been edited to reflect the difference between Rockin' the Rock Garden and the Jackson Municipal Band.

The Jackson Municipal Band kicks off its annual summer concert series at 7 p.m. tonight at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson City Park.

“[This concert] will be the first one for this 2020 season, and we’re excited about it,” said Shane Anderson, director of the City of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department.

The series is scheduled to continue throughout July and into the first week of August, with performances at the same time and location every Thursday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Each week, the Jackson Municipal Band will be joined by a different guest performer to provide local community members with a free source of musical entertainment.

Helping to kick off the season is Steel Blossoms, an Americana band based out of Nashville, Tennessee and fronted by former elementary school teachers Sara Zebley and Haley Amour. The group performs both original music and covers, and previously played as an opening act for country music singer Alan Jackson’s 2020 tour, according to its website.

Steel Blossoms will also perform at the ‘Rockin’ the Rock Garden’ concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday near Jackson Park’s Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge. The ‘Rockin’ the Rock Garden’ series is sponsored by the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department and is not associated with the Jackson Municipal Band.

Anderson said concert attendees will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines, as Jackson is only beginning the process of resuming park events following suspensions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he does not anticipate any difficulties on this front, as spectators will be free to spread out over an entire hillside while enjoying the performances. One of the benefits of an outdoor venue, Anderson said, is that it makes social distancing easy.

Concertgoers should use the park entrance across from McCombs Funeral Home off of Route D, and are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs, and beverages to the site, as the venue will not provide seating or refreshments.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy