All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 6, 2018

Jackson moves forward with new restroom facility at park

Jackson City Park is one step closer to adding a new restroom facility, at a cost of close to $300,000. Brockmiller Construction Inc. of Farmington, Missouri, put in a bid of just under $300,000, and the board of aldermen unanimously approved that bid Monday night...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Jackson City Park is one step closer to adding a new restroom facility, at a cost of close to $300,000.

Brockmiller Construction Inc. of Farmington, Missouri, put in a bid of just under $300,000, and the board of aldermen unanimously approved that bid Monday night.

Previous bids were rejected amid concerns the price tag was too high.

At the June 5 meeting, a proposed $329,000 total would have included Kiefner Brothers Inc.ï¿½s bid of $212,500 for the building itself, a concrete prefabricated structure with vandal-resistant stainless-steel fixtures, and Boulder Construction Inc.ï¿½s $117,000 for site preparation and sewer work.

That 20-by-24-foot structure would have cost $687 per square foot.

According to a Jan. 31 memo by engineer Chris Koehler of Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc., three new bids were received by city staff Jan. 25. Brockmillerï¿½s was the lowest and best apparent bid.

ï¿½The project is within the engineerï¿½s estimate, and the contractor is ... already working in the project vicinity on the pedestrian bridge replacement project,ï¿½ the memo stated, referring to the Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge replacement project.

One reason Brockmillerï¿½s bid is lower than the bids rejected last summer is, Brockmillerï¿½s mobilization costs are about $8,000 less than the last bidderï¿½s projected $23,000, according to meeting documents.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mobilization includes bringing equipment to the site from the construction company.

Brockmillerï¿½s bid includes just under $160,000 to furnish and install the prefabricated concrete restroom structure itself. Nearly $130,000 will go toward site preparation and installation of a dedicated lift station and sewer system.

A construction start date was not given at the Monday meeting.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

Jackson City Park, Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy