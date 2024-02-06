Jackson moves forward with new restroom facility at park

Jackson City Park is one step closer to adding a new restroom facility, at a cost of close to $300,000.

Brockmiller Construction Inc. of Farmington, Missouri, put in a bid of just under $300,000, and the board of aldermen unanimously approved that bid Monday night.

Previous bids were rejected amid concerns the price tag was too high.

At the June 5 meeting, a proposed $329,000 total would have included Kiefner Brothers Inc.ï¿½s bid of $212,500 for the building itself, a concrete prefabricated structure with vandal-resistant stainless-steel fixtures, and Boulder Construction Inc.ï¿½s $117,000 for site preparation and sewer work.

That 20-by-24-foot structure would have cost $687 per square foot.

According to a Jan. 31 memo by engineer Chris Koehler of Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc., three new bids were received by city staff Jan. 25. Brockmillerï¿½s was the lowest and best apparent bid.

ï¿½The project is within the engineerï¿½s estimate, and the contractor is ... already working in the project vicinity on the pedestrian bridge replacement project,ï¿½ the memo stated, referring to the Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge replacement project.

One reason Brockmillerï¿½s bid is lower than the bids rejected last summer is, Brockmillerï¿½s mobilization costs are about $8,000 less than the last bidderï¿½s projected $23,000, according to meeting documents.