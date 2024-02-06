Jackson Memorial Day events will appeal to the senses

As Jackson prepares to remember military veterans this Memorial Day, the people behind the scenes will touch on at least three senses.
Visually, Boy Scouts will join the American Legion Post No. 158 in putting up more than 1,400 flags at deceased veterans' headstones at the public and Russell Heights cemeteries. The VFW will place flags leading up to the entrance to the memorial at Brookside Park. The American Legion will set up flag display at the event, with flags representing every military branch.
Those who attend the 9 a.m. ceremony at the public city cemetery will hear the Jackson municipal band play patriotic music, including an emotional rendition of trumpets playing Taps. The band will begin playing around 9 a.m. and play songs for about 25 minutes.
Attendees will also hear a few words from guest speaker, retired Col. Chris Mickan, the former chief of staff for the Missouri Army National Guard, who lives with his wife in the Jackson area.
Then after the ceremonies are over, all are welcome to join a brunch at the American Legion Hall.
Dave Hitt is the man in charge for organizing the event for the American Legion. He’s been organizing the Memorial Day event and others for several years. He said the biggest events are the ceremonies on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Hitt was the 2011 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner.
He said the music provided by the band is something he always appreciates at the Memorial Day service.
“The dueling trumpets for 'Taps' .. for those who have served, it’s very meaningful to have 'Taps' played, especially the echo 'Taps',” he said.
Hitt added his appreciation for the Boy Scouts for putting up the flags.
Hitt said the program will likely wrap up around 10 or 10:15, followed by the brunch, which is provided by the American Legion Auxilliary.
Dennis Koeberl, trustee with the American Legion, said attendees to the event should bring lawn chairs to sit in. The Legion Post provides folding chairs for the band, but not for attendees.
Who is the guest speaker retired Col. Chris Mikan?
Col. Chris Mickan enlisted in the Army in August 1986 and graduated from Officer Candidate School in May 1991. He is a graduate of the Engineer Enlisted Basic Training and AIT Course, Engineer Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Logistics Officer Advance Course, AG Officer Advanced Course, Combined Arms Services and Staff School, the Command and General Staff College, and the United States Army War College.
He has served as the Chief of Staff for the Missouri Army National Guard, Chief of Staff for the 35th Infantry Division, Director G1, Chief of Family Programs, Deputy Director G4, Deputy Commander 70th Troop Commander, Battalion Commander 835th CSSB, Operation and Plans Officer 35th Engineer Brigade Bagdad Iraq, Brigade and Battalion Staff, S1 Administrations, S3 Operation and Plans and S4 Logistics positions, and Company Commander B-Co 1140th Engineers.
He was deployed to Baghdad, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom 2007-2008. Col. Mickan holds a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College, Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Willam Woods University, and Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from the Southeast Missouri State University.
His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (1 oak leaf), Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (4 oak leaf), Air Assault Badge, Combat Action Badge, the Army Commendation Medal (4 oak leaf), Army Achievement (3 oak leaf), Engineer Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal, along with various campaign, unit, and service awards.
Colonel Mickan and his wife Tonya reside in the Jackson area.
Information provided by Dave Hitt
