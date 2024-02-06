Jackson Memorial Day events will appeal to the senses

As Jackson prepares to remember military veterans this Memorial Day, the people behind the scenes will touch on at least three senses.

Visually, Boy Scouts will join the American Legion Post No. 158 in putting up more than 1,400 flags at deceased veterans' headstones at the public and Russell Heights cemeteries. The VFW will place flags leading up to the entrance to the memorial at Brookside Park. The American Legion will set up flag display at the event, with flags representing every military branch.

Those who attend the 9 a.m. ceremony at the public city cemetery will hear the Jackson municipal band play patriotic music, including an emotional rendition of trumpets playing Taps. The band will begin playing around 9 a.m. and play songs for about 25 minutes.

Attendees will also hear a few words from guest speaker, retired Col. Chris Mickan, the former chief of staff for the Missouri Army National Guard, who lives with his wife in the Jackson area.

Then after the ceremonies are over, all are welcome to join a brunch at the American Legion Hall.

Dave Hitt is the man in charge for organizing the event for the American Legion. He’s been organizing the Memorial Day event and others for several years. He said the biggest events are the ceremonies on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Hitt was the 2011 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner.

He said the music provided by the band is something he always appreciates at the Memorial Day service.

“The dueling trumpets for 'Taps' .. for those who have served, it’s very meaningful to have 'Taps' played, especially the echo 'Taps',” he said.

Hitt added his appreciation for the Boy Scouts for putting up the flags.