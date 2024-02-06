Jackson mayor lays out priorities for city

Retail business development, an upgrade and expansion of the city's wastewater system and replacement of a pair of low-water bridges along Hubble Creek are three of the priority projects Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs envisions for the community in the next one to three years.

The mayor presented a list of 10 priority projects during the Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session Monday night. The list was based on input gathered from the aldermen as well as from members of the city staff and Jackson residents.

Normally, the mayor said, community priorities would have been discussed by the aldermen and various city officials during the city government's annual retreat. However, this year's retreat was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the aldermen and members of the city staff were surveyed instead.