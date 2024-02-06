All sections
NewsApril 12, 2023

Jackson man killed in Army helicopter crash lost but not forgotten

Zachary G. Esparza lived his life to the fullest while defending his country and traveling the world. He was Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the U.S. Army, with a host of awards and decorations. Esparza, 36, of Jackson was one of nine service members killed when two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed near Fort Campbell, Kentucky...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
This photo provided by the 101st Airborne Division Office of Public Affairs Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson. Esparza was one of nine soldiers killed in a helicopter crash March 29.
This photo provided by the 101st Airborne Division Office of Public Affairs Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson. Esparza was one of nine soldiers killed in a helicopter crash March 29.

Zachary G. Esparza lived his life to the fullest while defending his country and traveling the world. He was Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the U.S. Army, with a host of awards and decorations.

Esparza, 36, of Jackson was one of nine service members killed when two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed near Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Esparza's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 17,

After attending Southeast Missouri State University, Esparza worked his way up from basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, to become an instructor pilot with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.

He loved all the opportunities Army life presented, making meaningful friendships wherever he went, including Okinawa, Japan, Afghanistan and Egypt.

Esparza was one of four soldiers piloting the two Black Hawks, according to the Army, when the crash occurred in Trigg County, Kentucky, about 30 miles northwest of the Army post that is home to the 101st Airborne Division.

Brig Gen. John Lubas said the accident took place during flying and not during the course of a medical evacuation drill.

Esparza always loved to fly. In 2021, he received his private pilot license and became the proud owner of a Cessna 172. Esparza named his plane "Pigwidgeon" because he was a huge Harry Potter fan. He also loved sharing his passion for aviation with his family and friends by flying them to destinations across the country.

Among the many medals awarded to Esparza during his time in the Army were the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and NATO medal.

Other decorations were the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and the Army Aviator Badge.

Esparza was posthumously promoted to CW3 and awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis.

The funeral service will be at Crosspoint Church, 5001 Little Road Road in St. Louis.

Esparza will be laid to rest following the service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road in St. Louis, where he will receive full military honors. A celebration of life luncheon will follow services at Crestwood Elks Lodge, #2503, 10261 Bauer Road in St. Louis.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HoffmeisterSouthCounty.com for the Esparza family.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

