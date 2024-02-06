Jackson man killed in Army helicopter crash lost but not forgotten

Zachary G. Esparza lived his life to the fullest while defending his country and traveling the world. He was Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the U.S. Army, with a host of awards and decorations.

Esparza, 36, of Jackson was one of nine service members killed when two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed near Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Esparza's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 17,

After attending Southeast Missouri State University, Esparza worked his way up from basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, to become an instructor pilot with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.

He loved all the opportunities Army life presented, making meaningful friendships wherever he went, including Okinawa, Japan, Afghanistan and Egypt.

Esparza was one of four soldiers piloting the two Black Hawks, according to the Army, when the crash occurred in Trigg County, Kentucky, about 30 miles northwest of the Army post that is home to the 101st Airborne Division.

Brig Gen. John Lubas said the accident took place during flying and not during the course of a medical evacuation drill.